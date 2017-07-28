Bugs! They’re everywhere, which is fine by me. Moments ago, I rescued a giant beetle that was crawling around in my garage. A lot of people (including my wife) would have freaked out, but thankfully I was around to save the day. I placed the beetle on a swamp milkweed plant (for monarch butterflies) that I had planted a few weeks ago.

The best time to learn about the importance of bugs is at a young age. There are three types of kids. Those who want to stomp on bugs, those that want to catch and contain them, and those that simply want to observe them in their natural settings.

Tifft Nature Preserve, Buffalo’s natural treasure at the Outer Harbor, will present bug-tastic, family-friendly fun in the expansive Visitor Center and beautiful nature trails.

On Saturday, August 5, from 10AM to 4PM, all kids are invited to attend the INSECTIVAL festival at Tifft Nature Preserve. The festival allows young people to learn about the importance and beauty of bugs, and not to be afraid of them (or stomp on them). In a world where smart phones rule our lives, it’s important to step back, take a breather, and enjoy the simple things in life. This festival is about as simple as it gets.

“Bug Out” August 5 at Tifft Nature Preserve’s 7th Annual INSECTIVAL

Tifft Nature Preserve’s (1200 Fuhrmann Blvd Buffalo) seventh annual festival of insects and their crawly cousins on Saturday, August 5 from 10AM to 4PM.

A variety of live animals and hands-on indoor and outdoor activities will be featured, including:

Live and up-close insect encounters

Outdoor insect safari using sweep nets and bug boxes

Hands-on underwater insect explorations

Real edible insect tastings

“Insectigation” station featuring specimen collections from the Buffalo Museum of Science

Insect themed make-and-take crafts for children

Delicious treats from Anderson’s Food Truck from 11:30am to 2:30pm

Admission to the event is $7 per person and Buffalo Museum of Science Members save 10%. Children two years of age and under are free. Pre-registration and pre-payment is REQUIRED. Time entry will be at 10AM, 12PM, 2PM. Please call 716-825-6397 or visit www.TIFFT.org to register or for more information. Additional Tifft Nature Preserve summer public events are listed at www.TIFFT.org and include Midsummer Night Hikes August 7, Creatures of the Night on August 19, 2017.