Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

“How Buffalo turned architectural heritage into an engine for reinvention.”

1 Comment

You can read all about Buffalo’s steeped architectural heritage in Curbed. From beloved Larkinville to industrious RiverWorks, this city continues to create, and recreate. By paying tribute to our past, while building upon our future, Buffalo is a city that keeps people guessing.

Out of all of the architectural wonders featured in the “revisit” to Buffalo, the Albright-Knox (AK) is the one that has most recently appeared on the collective radar screens. A newly proposed concept has been identified that would take the gallery and the grounds to another spectrum entirely.

“The institution’s collection, which runs from the post-Civil War period up through contemporary masters, is housed within the work of two architects: E.B. Green’s temple-like Beaux Arts edifice, and a modern wing by Gordon Bunshaft, the famed Skidmore, Owings & Merrill architect, added in 1962. The contrast is a bit jarring, but provides a welcome variety of display space. Inside the main lobby of the Green building, a recent display of contemporary sketches felt at home in the soaring interior.”

Journalist Patrick Sisson makes the architectural rounds of this city’s fabulous architectural masterpieces that continue to impress time and time again.

Lead image: The AK

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • davvvvid

    Canalside and Larkinville need to reorient their strategy to include more contemporary art and design culture. The current aesthetic is too centered around historical kitsch. To people visiting from out of town, Canalside and Larkinville don’t seem extraordinary. They seem like smaller or less complete attempts at what they’ve already seen in other cities. By including more contemporary art and architecture, these locations will become less about chasing after nostalgia and more about embracing new ideas and emerging culture.