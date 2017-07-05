“How Buffalo turned architectural heritage into an engine for reinvention.”

You can read all about Buffalo’s steeped architectural heritage in Curbed. From beloved Larkinville to industrious RiverWorks, this city continues to create, and recreate. By paying tribute to our past, while building upon our future, Buffalo is a city that keeps people guessing.
Out of all of the architectural wonders featured in the “revisit” to Buffalo, the Albright-Knox (AK) is the one that has most recently appeared on the collective radar screens. A newly proposed concept has been identified that would take the gallery and the grounds to another spectrum entirely.
“The institution’s collection, which runs from the post-Civil War period up through contemporary masters, is housed within the work of two architects: E.B. Green’s temple-like Beaux Arts edifice, and a modern wing by Gordon Bunshaft, the famed Skidmore, Owings & Merrill architect, added in 1962. The contrast is a bit jarring, but provides a welcome variety of display space. Inside the main lobby of the Green building, a recent display of contemporary sketches felt at home in the soaring interior.”
Journalist Patrick Sisson makes the architectural rounds of this city’s fabulous architectural masterpieces that continue to impress time and time again.
Lead image: The AK