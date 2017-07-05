“How Buffalo turned architectural heritage into an engine for reinvention.”

This is an ancient Chinese physical exercise that builds and gradually perfects the body’s ability to perform sexual activities. It is a series of easy to perform exercises which improve the function of the internal organs and endocrine system as well as muscles, tendons, and joints, particularly the spine and hips. These are just exercises, no meditation or specific breathing is necessary. It works for people regardless of gender, age, or fitness level. Sexuality is based on physical health. These ancient exercises were created by studying how each part of the body contributes to sexual performance and how certain bodily movements exercise and tonify the internal organs, in the same way that the heart of a marathon runner is remarkably larger and more efficient than that of a person who lives a sedentary lifestyle. By training the body through this system, you can attain the proficiency and prowess that you’ve always known was possible. It does things that all your time at the gym will never do for you. This is a way for you to train your body to its maximum potential. Unlike Viagra or Cialis, this natural exercise system restores your body’s sexual function to a superior powerful capacity safely, without the use of pills.

Benefits:

Release the tension and blockages that most of us learn to live with: tight hips, muscular tension in the chest and torso, tense shoulders, knees, and ankles, general lack of flexibility, and poor urogenital muscular development. Stamina is greatly improved – for most people of average health, a sexual encounter should last, on average, an hour or more. It strengthens erections and intensifies orgasms. Women have had powerful orgasms during sex for the first time in their lives. Work and the stresses of life can really take a toll on your health, and the quality of your sex life is usually one of the first things affected. This simple program can reverse many of the problems people face due to aging, poor health, and lack of exercise. Men with low testosterone levels, through this exercise set, have raised their documented testosterone score to levels higher than expected for men in their early 20s. Men who have been unable to achieve full erection for years have regained all of their vigor. Most women experience enhanced libido and lubrication, and a more regular and comfortable cycle. It strengthens the pelvic floor, which can prevent or potentially reverse incontinence and organ prolapse, and heal the damage caused by childbirth and years of sitting at a desk. Improved hormone levels and physical health may enhance fertility for both partners. A disappointing sex life is a leading cause of failed relationships. Using this program, couples’ sex lives have gone from unsatisfactory to mind blowing. When your body is functioning well, it becomes easier to connect emotionally and be present in the moment, leading to a healthy and fulfilling experience of lovemaking. Look and feel sexy, radiate confidence.

