“How an Aussie accidentally fell in love with Buffalo.”

Here’s a fun one. It’s the story of Nathan Leigh Jones, an Australian pop star who happened to make a stopover to Buffalo, and came away with an unexpected attachment to the city. In a heartfelt blog entry, Jones wears his newfound fondness for this city on his sleeve (read post).

I happened to meet Jones through another BRO writer, Jim Kupczyk, who took the Aussie traveler under his wing for a few days. The result was an epic whirlwind tour of some of this city’s hottest attractions.

I’m now sitting in a café in Toronto, reflecting on my incredible road trip across America. I saw so many cities, met so many people, and learned so much about a country that continues to surprise me. Perhaps the biggest surprise of all was Buffalo. On a journey that never intended to include Buffalo in its itinerary, this gem of a city blew me away with its generosity, authenticity and hospitality. At least on this Aussie traveller’s road trip, America saved the best city for last. Thanks for the good times, Buffalo.” – Nathan Leigh Jones

