Hot Mama’s Canteen spices up Black Rock with a Lively Music Scene

There’s a growing music scene in Black Rock. Along with other music venues such as The Sportsmens Tavern and the upcoming live production stage/bar environment by Imagine Studios, Hot Mama’s Canteen has been cultivating its own superb live music identity.
According to the venue’s music promoter, Jessica Yvonne Doktor, “When owner Valerie Meli opened up Hot Mama’s Canteen her vision was to have a place where people could enjoy amazing food and listen to great music. In August 2016 I was brought on as the band/entertainment booking manager. Since that time, music fans have caught some of the hottest young upcoming acts, such as Mom Said No, Mojo Stone, Shattered Glass and Fluse. As well as notable act like River Dogs, Jules Kittsley and Rod Horning Project. Recently we welcomed Ellard-James Moose Boles, former guitarist from Lou Reed and Gregg Allman. Aside from the scheduled acts, we will start a duo series on Thursdays (starting at 7pm) beginning in October.”
It’s time that you added Hot Mama’s Canteen to your list of music venues – there are some fantastic acts on the horizon. Plus, the place has quality food, a chill bar, killer brunches, and an streetside patio to boot. What else could you want from an establishment? Homemade hot sauce you say? Well, they have that too.
Here’s the upcoming music and event line-up:
July 28 | 8PM | Baci e Ceci and HEARsay
July 29 | 6pm | Card Board Homestead
July 29 | 9pm | Easy Street Sliders
July 30 | 3pm | Hot Mama’s Sunday Spectacular
August 4 | 8pm | The JT Blues Band
August 5 | 5pm | Devil Dollies Beer Blast Fundraiser
August 5 | 5pm | Lower Town Trio | Devil Dollies Fundraiser and Joseph Golombek 14207 Day
August 5 | 9pm | Shaky Stage | Devil Dollies Fundraiser and Joseph Golombek 14207 Day
September 30 | Black Rock Riverside OktoberFest | Music by the Springfield Incident | Beer Drinking Contest | German Cabaret with Hell’s Harlots
Stay tuned to Hot Mama’s website for further band and event schedule… and be sure to grab some food while you are there. Check out the latest and greatest menu.
Lead image: Jules Kittsley and The Vibratones