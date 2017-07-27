Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Hot Mama’s Canteen spices up Black Rock with a Lively Music Scene

0 Comments

There’s a growing music scene in Black Rock. Along with other music venues such as The Sportsmens Tavern and the upcoming live production stage/bar environment by Imagine Studios, Hot Mama’s Canteen has been cultivating its own superb live music identity. 

Ellard-James Moose Boles, and Blues Thugs

According to the venue’s music promoter, Jessica Yvonne Doktor, “When owner Valerie Meli opened up Hot Mama’s Canteen her vision was to have a place where people could enjoy amazing food and listen to great music. In August 2016 I was brought on as the band/entertainment booking manager. Since that time, music fans have caught some of the hottest young upcoming acts, such as Mom Said No, Mojo Stone, Shattered Glass and Fluse. As well as notable act like River Dogs, Jules Kittsley and Rod Horning Project. Recently we welcomed Ellard-James Moose Boles, former guitarist from Lou Reed and Gregg Allman. Aside from the scheduled acts, we will start a duo series on Thursdays (starting at 7pm) beginning in October.”

It’s time that you added Hot Mama’s Canteen to your list of music venues – there are some fantastic acts on the horizon. Plus, the place has quality food, a chill bar, killer brunches, and an streetside patio to boot. What else could you want from an establishment? Homemade hot sauce you say? Well, they have that too.

Here’s the upcoming music and event line-up:

July 28 | 8PM | Baci e Ceci and HEARsay

July 29 | 6pm | Card Board Homestead

July 29 | 9pm | Easy Street Sliders

July 30 | 3pm | Hot Mama’s Sunday Spectacular

August 4 | 8pm | The JT Blues Band

August 5 | 5pm | Devil Dollies Beer Blast Fundraiser

August 5 | 5pm | Lower Town Trio | Devil Dollies Fundraiser and Joseph Golombek 14207 Day

August 5 | 9pm | Shaky Stage | Devil Dollies Fundraiser and Joseph Golombek 14207 Day

September 30 | Black Rock Riverside OktoberFest | Music by the Springfield Incident | Beer Drinking Contest | German Cabaret with Hell’s Harlots

Stay tuned to Hot Mama’s website for further band and event schedule… and be sure to grab some food while you are there. Check out the latest and greatest menu.

Hot Mama’s Canteen | 12 Military Road | Buffalo, New York, NY 14207 | (716) 783-8222

Find Hot Mama’s Canteen on Facebook

Lead image: Jules Kittsley and The Vibratones

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments