Hoppy Hour at The Terrace: To Raise Funds for Shakespeare’s Stolen Sound Equipment

Last week, $15,000 worth of sound equipment was stolen from Shakespeare in Delaware Park. Later today, the Buffalo community is coming together to partake in a fundraiser, to raise funds so that the organization can continue to operate according to plan. In the interim, Shakespeare will be running its performances using borrowed equipment.
Stepping up to the plate, The Terrace Restaurant at Delaware Park will be hosting the fundraiser this evening (Monday, July 10) from 6pm to 11pm. The Hoppy Hour Benefit will “help raise money to aid the performances with future security and new equipment.”
“As new neighbors and long time fans of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, we are hosting a Hoppy Hour Benefit to help raise money to aid the performances with future security and new equipment. Being mere feet away from the site, we are incredibly saddened by this unfortunate case and want to do all we can to aid the Olmsted Parks organization.” – The Terrace
The fundraising event will feature beer from Thin Man Brewery, with partial proceeds going to Shakespeare in Delaware Park. This is going to be a “cash only” event with outside bars on the second floor of The Terrace. There will be a $5 donation at the door, which will go directly to the theater company.
