On Friday, August 18, a block party on Vermont Street will be held to celebrate the addition of a Born Learning Trail. The concept of the Born Learning Trail was developed by the United Way in 2005 as a way to stimulate learning in children, while engaging parents at the same time.

This particular trail is being constructed at the West Side Community Services, where families will be able to interact with the ten interactive signs, each signaling childhood developmental milestones and children’s activities. The interactive trail captivates a child’s imagination, while providing achievable stepping stones along the way.

The Born Learning Trail can bring communities together through acts of kindness and establish a sustainable project for children and families.

The signs signal, step by step, what is expected by passersby who read the instructions and follow the directions. Members of the community create these interactive trails, which in itself is an incredible team building effort. Once the trails are completed, they are open for everyone to enjoy.

Watch the video below to learn more about how the Born Learning Trail can bring a community together for playful fun, with the side benefit of learning, sharing, and family bonding.

The Grand Opening Block Party for the Born Learning Trail will feature outdoor fun, food trucks, live music, face painting, balloon animals, and children’s workshops hosted by Grassroots Gardens . The trail will be open on that day, for the community to explore. This event is free to attend and open to all ages.

Grand Opening Block Party for the Born Learning Trail

Friday, August 18, 2017

3 PM – 6 PM

West Side Community Services | 161 Vermont Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

Enjoy live music provided by Nick Randall and try out some local food trucks including Niagara Café food truck, Gourm-Asian Bistro and Chilly Billy’s Ice Cream.

See Facebook event for details

Lead image is an example of a Born Learning Trail