Getting Down with The Infringement Festival – Schedule, line-ups, appearances, venues, dates, etc.

Whether it’s a small miracle or the greatest trick the devil ever pulled, Infringement Festival is back for another year. There isn’t another festival like it, and the opening ceremonies are both great way to sample what the next 11 days have in store, and financially support Buffalo’s only artist-run, as the event serves as a fundraiser. Start this year’s Fest off right and come out to support live, local artists. The lineup includes burlesque, classic rock, live electronic music, hip-hop and a vibe you’ll wish you could bottle.

Schedule, line-ups, appearances, venues, dates, and times for the 2017 Infringement Festival…

#1) Opening Ceremonies | Thursday, July 27 | 7pm-2am Nietzsche’s

Bobby Floyd Angel Live, The Seasides Sarah Golley, The Hells Harlots burlesque, Jimyn sings songs of new wave kings The Cars & wave rock queen Shirley Manson & Garbage, Lalalangue, Edryce Hasan, DEBOUCH, Jay Aquarious, Flamencilla, Pam Swarts, Truey V

#2) Westside Friday | Friday, July 28

Sweetness 7 (patio)

Sweet Music at Sweetness – The Music Of Brandon LaSpada, June Gray | 4pm-5pm

Rust Belt Books

The Rust Belt Brigade Friday, July 28 | 4pm-5pm (outside)

Belt Loops – Jong SL, Sarah Golley | 5pm-6:45pm (outside)

Lit Lit – Carissa Denée, Poesy Psalms, Poetry of Mike Wolf, Finir Le Mauvais | 7:30pm-9pm (inside)

Burning Books

Bard Knock Life Open Poetry Read… and Ukulele!, The Skein Of Our Existence, Ms. Idas Verse and Vibrations | 6pm-9pm

West Side Bazaar (outside)

Word on the Street – A dollar for your thoughts, Chill Ali, HC Kush | Friday, Jul 28 | 6pm-7pm

The Gypsy Parlor

Not Quite A Trio of Trios – THIS, beerhallphilosophers, Jon Rizzo & Conference of the Strange | Friday, Jul 28 | 6pm-9pm

#3) Kidfringement at the Atrium | Saturday, July 29 | 10am-2pm | Atrium 124 Gallery | 124 Elmwood Avenue

Gongeranium, Rock out with your Chalk out, Scrap Iron Army, Anti-Matter, Storytelling Poetry, Because who doesn’t love Poe?, El the Mime, Buffabot Battle!, Reading Live with C.R.Shipman, BCAT Entertainment Presents Summer Jam 2017)

#4) It’s a Sad, Sad Saturday | Saturday, July 29 | 6pm-11pm | Allen Street Consulting | 394 Franklin Street

The Blue Room, David Adamczyks Gig Adventure, Im a mess. You might understand., Eddie Gomez Poetry, i scream the body electric, Naked Narration: The Shaw Showcase, Vigil for Itall)

#5) Frontin’ on the Waterfront: LaSalle Park Extravaganza | Sunday, July 30 | 3pm-8pm | LaSalle Park

The Vendo Llaamas, Bighorn Sheep, Minor Racket, Tilapia, The Sofa Kingz (Ride your bikes to the show!)

#6) Matineé for Humaniteé | Sunday, July 30 | 4:45pm-8:15pm | The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts | 64 Fillmore Avenue

Buffalo Bike Circus, Theres Nothing So Precious, Mary Grace Sullivan, There’s Nothing So Precious, Acro Seirios

#7) Queen City’s Gambit | Monday, July 31 | 5:30pm-7:30pm | Queen City Gallery | Market Arcade

A dollar for your thoughts, Drums and Electronics, Chuckie Campbell & The Black Den, The Set of Zaz

#8) Art of the Community: Supporting Locust Street | Wednesday, August 2 | 2pm-6pm | Locust Street Art | 138 Locust Street

A dollar for your thoughts, Null-terminated Char Array Music, Scrap Iron Army, Sum’er, Because who doesn’t love Poe?, Jong SL, My Rap Name is Alex, BCAT Entertainment Presents Summer Jam 2017, FragranceandJuan Cosmic Energy

#9) Roundabout Language | Thursday, Aug 3 | 7pm-9:30pm | Kleinhans Lawn

Eddie Gomez Poetry, Found in Translation, MC Vendetta

#10) Five at the Ninth | Thursday, August 3 | 8pm-12am | 9th Ward @ BABEVILLE

Jay Aquarious, The Everythingness, Sangre del Higo Pico, Hooked on Casiophonics, Little cake

#11) T R A P R A G E | Saturday, August 5 | 8pm-2am | Mohawk Place

The Truey V TRAPRAGE Collective, Femme Noire, We Stole The Show, Hooked on Casiophonics, Pam Swarts

#12) Curios and Oddities | Friday, August 4 | 6:30pm-11pm | Forty-One Elmwood

Rory McCormack, Autoverse, i scream the body electric, Anatomy of Something Unseen, Lituation, Blue Lazer, Uncle Ricks Variety Show

#13) The Broadway Market Thing | Saturday, August 5 | 10am-4pm | Broadway Market

OUT FRONT: Open Busking (whole time); LOBBY: Accordion Bonanza, Sarah Golley, The Covers, The Everythingness, beerhallphilosophers

ATRIUM: MAAPS, Bipedal – Cymbal + laptop, Not Cool; GARAGE: Scantron, Nuke Fun, Like a Panther, Major Arcana, The Bonaparte Experience, Uptown Chase, Chill Ali, D Real McCoy Presents : For the Love of Music, THE STATES, Spadeo Nation, Lalalangue

ROOF/GARDEN ALTERNATING: Grump, Project Grump, not to be confused with Gump, Trump, Hump or Lump, Sum’er, chloroform, Kevin J. Prentice, Rodagues, Mic excel / Scott MacCallum, Younger Then, Intent To Sell, Jong SL, BCAT Entertainment Presents Summer Jam 2017, Rock out with your Chalk out

THROUGHOUT: Scrap Iron Army, The Fake News Project

Day 1 Opening Day

Opening Day Pre-Parade Congregation Station

Brass Pro and the Waterfront Revivalist | Thursday, July 27 | 5:30pm-6:30pm | Nickel City Housing Cooperative: Ol’Wondermoth

3rd Annual Opening Day Invisible Partybus Memorial Parade | Brass Pro and the Waterfront Revivalist | Thursday, July 27 | 6:30pm-6:45pm | Streets of Buffalo

Opening Ceremonies – Bobby Floyd Angel Live, The Seasides Sarah Golley, The Hells Harlots burlesque, Jimyn sings songs of new wave kings The Cars & wave rock queen Shirley Manson & Garbage, Lalalangue, Edryce Hasan, DEBOUCH, Jay Aquarious, Flamencilla, Pam Swarts, Truey V | Thursday, July 27 | 7pm-2am | Nietzsche’s

Day 2 Westside Friday

Sweet Music at Sweetness – The Music Of Brandon LaSpada, June Gray | Friday, July 28 | 4pm-5pm | Sweetness 7

The Rust Belt Brigade | Friday, July 28 | 4pm-5pm | Rust Belt Books

Belt Loops – Jong SL, Sarah Golley – Friday, Jul 28 | 5pm-6:45pm | Rust Belt Books

Bard Knock Life – Open Poetry Read… and Ukulele!, The Skein Of Our Existence, Ms. Idas Verse and Vibrations | Friday, July 28 | 6pm-9pm | Burning Books

Not Quite A Trio of Trios – THIS, beerhallphilosophers, Jon Rizzo & Conference of the Strange – Friday, July 28 | 6pm-9pm | The Gypsy Parlor

Word on the Street – A dollar for your thoughts, Chill Ali, HC Kush – Friday, July 28 | 6pm-7pm | West Side Bazaar

GRIFFIN! Friday, July 28 | 6pm-6:30pm | RUDEBOYZ ARTWORKS

Kevin J. Prentice – Friday, July 28 | 6pm-6:30pm | Allentown Music

Autoverse – Friday, July 28 | 7pm-7:30pm | RUDEBOYZ ARTWORKS

Lit Lit – Carissa Denée, Poesy Psalms, Poetry of Mike Wolf, Finir Le Mauvais – Friday, Jul 28 | 7:30pm-9pm | Rust Belt Books

Day 3 Gardenwalk This Way Saturday

Kidfringement at the Atrium – Gongeranium, Rock out with your Chalk out, Scrap Iron Army, Anti-Matter, Storytelling Poetry, Because who doesnt love Poe?, El the Mime, Buffabot Battle!, Reading Live w/C.R.Shipman, BCAT Entertainment Presents Summer Jam 2017 – Saturday, July 29 | 10am-2pm | Atrium 124 Gallery

Intro to Direct Action and Civil Disobedience | Sat, July 29 | 10am-1pm | Pilgrim-St Luke’s United Church of Christ

Sound Garden – Accidental Accidentals, Null-terminated Char Array Music, One Cello Anything Goes – Saturday, July 29 | 12pm-1pm | Kleinhans Parking Lot

Battle of the Banjos | Transcontinental Astronauts, Junkyard Slow Drag, Twenty Thousand Strongmen, 0.125 | Saturday, July 29 | 12:30pm-4pm | Urban Roots

Commotion Dance Theater Sat, Jul 29 1pm-2pm Karpeles Manuscript Library – Porter Avenue

Communication, Conflict, and Living Cooperatively Sat, Jul 29 1pm-3:30pm Nickel City Housing Cooperative: Plankton House

While Moving on Purpose Sat, Jul 29 2:15pm-3:15pm Karpeles Manuscript Library – Porter Avenue

“The Lawn Disco (Ask Me Anything, Whiskey Gatorade, Transfer in Jamaica, Not Cool, BloodThirsty Vegans, Andrew Polycoder, Rodagues) Sat, Jul 29 3pm-8pm Nickel City Housing Cooperative: Ol’Wondermoth”

Acro Seirios Sat, Jul 29 3:30pm-4pm Karpeles Manuscript Library – Porter Avenue

Love Potion #3 Sat, Jul 29 4pm-7pm Allentown Pizza

“Basement of Experimental Noises and Composition (DeadWorry, Bipedal – Cymbal + laptop, Justin Von Strasburg, Rory McCormack, The Emotron) Sat, Jul 29 6pm-8:45pm Hostel Buffalo-Niagara”

“Folk All Y’all (Six-Dinner Sid, Able Footing, THRE3-P, 0.125) Sat, Jul 29 6pm-9pm Sewing Souls Studio”

“It’s a Sad, Sad Saturday (The Blue Room, David Adamczyks Gig Adventure, Im a mess. You might understand., Eddie Gomez Poetry, i scream the body electric, Naked Narration: The Shaw Showcase, Vigil for Itall) Sat, Jul 29 6pm-11pm Allen Street Consulting”

“Santora’s BYOBrew Ha Ha Brouhaha (Bipolar Coaster, Easy Chair Mcgee, Snowbelt, Jong SL, The Sofa Kingz) Sat, Jul 29 6pm-9pm Matt Santora’s”

“It’s Time For Space (Transcontinental Astronauts, astraea beaming, Anti-Matter, Space Jam Orchestra, Atomic Orbit) Sat, Jul 29 7pm-9pm Geoff Kelly’s House”

“Saturday, It’s a Saturday – Hip-Hop Showcase (The Bonaparte Experience, D Real McCoy Presents : For the Love of Music,The Set of Zaz, wza, We Stole The Show, THE STATES., Chuckie Campbell & The Black Den) Sat, Jul 29 8pm-2am Milkie’s”

“Pipe Dragon Memorial Expo (Mom Said No., Firm Gully, The U.S. Americans, DEBOUCH, The Missing Worker, Paul Kozlowski Quartet, Deadwolf) Sat, Jul 29 8:30pm-2am Mohawk Place”

Something Relatively Circus-y Sat, Jul 29 9pm-10pm Days Park

Day 4 Gardenwalk With Me Sunday

“Buskfest 5000 3/4 (The Bootlegs, Kerry Fey, Kari Quimpo, Easy Chair Mcgee, Sum’er, The Music Of Brandon LaSpada, Six-Dinner Sid) Sun, Jul 30 11am-3:30pm Caffe Aroma”

“We Are the World Music Market (Accordion Bonanza, Alassane Sarr, Troupe Nisaa Tribal Fusion Bellydance, La Marimba, Solo Gyil, Huracan Poli, David Adamczyks Gig Adventure, Gamelan Klenengan) Sun, Jul 30 2pm-7:30pm Elmwood Market”

theatreFiguren presents SPEAK. Sun, Jul 30 2pm-2:30pm GCR

Buffalo Bike Circus Sun, Jul 30 2:30pm-3pm Nickel City Housing Cooperative: Ol’Wondermoth

Queers Fight Back: History and Make-shop Sun, Jul 30 2:30pm-6:30pm Pineapple Company/No Labels Clothing Cooperative

“Frontin’ on the Waterfront: LaSalle Park Extravaganza (The Vendo Llaamas, Bighorn Sheep, Minor Racket, Tilapia, The Sofa Kingz) Sun, Jul 30 3pm-8pm LaSalle Park”

Buffalo Bike Circus Sun, Jul 30 3:30pm-4pm LaSalle Park

“Matineé for Humaniteé (Buffalo Bike Circus, Theres Nothing So Precious, Mary Grace Sullivan, Theres Nothing So Precious, Acro Seirios) Sun, Jul 30 4:45pm-8:15pm The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts”

“Garden Party: A 2017 Infringement LGBTQ Showcase (Leafy Trees, Bobby Floyd Angel Live, Christian AlexZander – The Curse & The Cure, DJ Spruke, Jay Aquarious, The Sunshine Sisters Burlesque, Always Cool Society, Wait) Sun, Jul 30 5pm-10pm Pineapple Company/No Labels Clothing Cooperative”

“Sunday Punk Extravaganza (Nuke Fun, The Rust Belt Brigade, the meat whistles, Like a Panther, White Shade) Sun, Jul 30 5pm-11pm Mohawk Place”

“This Americana Life (Able Footing, Green Schwinn, Brendan & the Strangest Ways, Junkyard Slow Drag, No Illusions, Twenty Thousand Strongmen) Sun, Jul 30 5pm-9:30pm Seventy-Three Trinity Farms”

“Don’t Sow The Reaper (Kerry Feys Badass Class, Uncle Ricks Variety Show, Im a mess. You might understand., Lifemusik mit Andre, Buffabot Battle!, The Boy Who Came Back, ABC… PTSD, DestroyIT) Sun, Jul 30 6:30pm-10pm Sewing Souls Studio”

“Two at The Tudor (BlueShift, Ironsoul) Sun, Jul 30 8pm-11pm The Tudor Lounge”

“the scantron show (fractaLights, Organika All Stars, Scantron) Sun, Jul 30 9pm-11pm Milkie’s”

Day 5 Main Street Monday

“Queen City’s Gambit (A dollar for your thoughts, Drums and Electronics, Chuckie Campbell & The Black Den, The Set of Zaz) Mon, Jul 31 5:30pm-7:30pm Queen City Gallery” – The Market Arcade on Main Street is a local gem and Infringement Festival is staging a rare performance in the historical structure. With the EXPO food hall open for refreshments, you’ll be able to check out live electronic music, poetry, hip-hop with a full band and typewriting. Expect some surprises in this once-a-year Market Arcade performance.

Chris Abbey Mon, Jul 31 4pm-4:30pm Hostel Buffalo-Niagara

astraea beaming Mon, Jul 31 5pm-5:30pm Hostel Buffalo-Niagara

Able Footing Mon, Jul 31 6pm-6:30pm Hostel Buffalo-Niagara

Silence Your Devices Mon, Jul 31 7pm-7:30pm Hostel Buffalo-Niagara

Sing Along In The Stairwell IV Mon, Jul 31 7:30pm-8pm Hostel Buffalo-Niagara

“Main St. Monday Hostel-ities (Not Really That Hostile) Film Fest (The Greg Sterlace Show, The Only Thing Better Than A Shave,Wait,Electric Karma, Illuminati Secrets) Mon, Jul 31 7pm-9pm Hostel Buffalo-Niagara”

Autoverse Mon, Jul 31 9pm-9:30pm Hostel Buffalo-Niagara

Spadeo Nation Mon, Jul 31 9:30pm-10pm Hostel Buffalo-Niagara

HEARTS OF STONE Mon, Jul 31 7:30pm-9pm Alleyway Theatre

Day 6 Try Me Tuesday

BCAT Entertainment Presents Summer Jam 2017 Tue, Aug 1 3pm-3:45pm Grant Street Community Center

“PatRiot Tuesday (Ask Me Anything, Major Arcana, The Fake News Project, Chronic Collective, Nuke Fun) Tue, Aug 1 4pm-7pm Uncle Sams Army Navy”

“Attic Antics (The Rust Belt Brigade, Tim Haufe, Circular Logic, Major Arcana) Tue, Aug 1 6pm-10pm The Attic @ Mister Goodbar”

Meria / HauntedGypsy Tue, Aug 1 6pm-7pm El Buen Amigo

Shakespeares La Pucelle Tue, Aug 1 6:30pm-7:30pm Rust Belt Books

The Bootlegs Tue, Aug 1 6:30pm-7pm Daily Planet Coffee Co., Inc.

Open Mic Tue, Aug 1 7pm-12am Milkie’s

Sum’er Tue, Aug 1 7pm-7:30pm Daily Planet Coffee Co., Inc.

theatreFiguren presents SPEAK. Tue, Aug 1 7pm-7:30pm GCR

SLEUTH TO THE STARS Tue, Aug 1 7pm-9:45pm Hostel Buffalo-Niagara

Open Mic Tue, Aug 1 8pm-12am The Alley Cat

Mike Criscione Tue, Aug 1 9pm-10pm Electric Avenue

Don’t Go Chasing John Waterfalls! Presented by The Stripteasers Tue, Aug 1 10pm-12am Nietzsche’s

Soma:Space Time Trip Tue, Aug 1 11pm-12am Electric Avenue

Day 7 Why Not Wednesday

“Music’s Last Stand: Allen St. in Exile (The Covers, Lituation, Bobby Floyd Angel Live) Wed, Aug 2 1pm-7pm Allentown Music

“Art of the Community: Supporting Locust St. (A dollar for your thoughts, Null-terminated Char Array Music, Scrap Iron Army, Sum’er, Because who doesnt love Poe?, Jong SL, My Rap Name is Alex, BCAT Entertainment Presents Summer Jam 2017, FragranceandJuan Cosmic Energy) Wed, Aug 2 2pm-6pm Locust Street Art”

“Lawn Of No Illusions (No Illusions, Anti-Matter, Finir Le Mauvais, #Timfringement, No Illusions) Wed, Aug 2 6pm-8pm Under the Pine Tree”

“Wet Dreamland – CAKE (The Blue Room, Hooray for Boobies, David Adamczyks Gig Adventure, Hooked on Casiophonics, The Sunshine Sisters Burlesque) Wed, Aug 2 7pm-10:30pm Dreamland*”

SLEUTH TO THE STARS Wed, Aug 2 7pm-9:45pm Hostel Buffalo-Niagara

Co-opers in their Natural Habitat Wed, Aug 2 7pm-9pm Nickel City Housing Cooperative: Ol’Wondermoth

“The Humpday Spectacular (The Bootlegs, The Music Of Brandon LaSpada, THRE3-P, GRIFFIN!, THIS, chloroform) Wed, Aug 2 8pm-12am Nietzsche’s”

“Beats and Chill Showcase (MAAPS, DJ Spruke, Mixes with Flow Ekim, Fenetiks Live ????????????????) Wed, Aug 2 9pm-1am Electric Avenue”

ABC… PTSD Wed, Aug 2 9pm-9:30pm Nickel City Housing Cooperative: Ol’Wondermoth

Day 8 All the World’s a Thursday

“Barging Into the Burch’: La La Land (Gongeranium, mnemosyne, Little cake, Lalalangue, The Left Hand of Darkness, Silence Your Devices, LaLa Fuckaroo) Thu, Aug 3 4pm-7pm Burchfield Penney Art Center”

Cairo Knows Thu, Aug 3 4pm-6pm Antique Man

“Purple Sparkly Unicorn Potluck Party (Erica the Ice Dragon, Green Schwinn, Bobby Floyd Angel Live, Circular Logic) Thu, Aug 3 5pm-8pm Hostel Buffalo-Niagara”

“WBNY Invades Sugar City (local show live broadcast) (Always Cool Society, Aj Spliff, Chronic Collective, Tilapia, Diverze, Dark Matter Trio, Deadwolf) Thu, Aug 3 6pm-11pm Sugar City”

Graffiti Theatre Thu, Aug 3 6pm-7pm Rust Belt Books

“The Lonely Soldier Monologues: Women at War in Iraq, ” by Helen Benedict – A Staged Theatrical Reading. Produced by special arrangement with Next Stage Press, Inc. Thu, Aug 3 6pm-8pm Burning Books

Stand Up Comedy: Mason Ames Thu, Aug 3 6:30pm-7pm Sewing Souls Studio

“Balls to the Hallwalls (Huracan Poli, Justin Von Strasburg, Projections, Transfer in Jamaica, Leafy Trees, Welks Mice) Thu, Aug 3 7pm-11:15pm Hallwalls’ Cinema”

“Roundabout Language (Eddie Gomez Poetry, Found in Translation, MC Vendetta) Thu, Aug 3 7pm-9:30pm Kleinhans”

theatreFiguren presents SPEAK. Thu, Aug 3 7pm-7:30pm GCR

Red Beans and Rice Thu, Aug 3 7pm-8:30pm Rust Belt Books

WNY IMPROV Thu, Aug 3 7pm-9pm Sewing Souls Studio

HEARTS OF STONE Thu, Aug 3 7:30pm-9pm Alleyway Theatre

“One Big Living Room (Mic excel / Scott MacCallum, Always Cool Society, Uptown Chase, Short Moscato, Chronic Collective, wza, Rodagues) Thu, Aug 3 8pm-12am Nietzsche’s”

“Five at the Ninth (Jay Aquarious, The Everythingness, Sangre del Higo Pico, Hooked on Casiophonics, Little cake) Thu, Aug 3 8pm-12am 9th Ward @ BABEVILLE”

Bob Ross Painting Party Thu, Aug 3 8pm-10pm Hostel Buffalo-Niagara

Prince vs. Bowie Dance Party Thu, Aug 3 8pm-1am Mohawk Place

Hooray for Boobies Thu, Aug 3 9pm-9:30pm Sewing Souls Studio

Anatomy of Something Unseen Thu, Aug 3 9:30pm-10pm Sewing Souls Studio

Day 9 Make Allentown Weird Again! #MAWA First Friday

The Heenan Brothers Fri, Aug 4 4pm-5pm Caffeology

Cairo Knows Fri, Aug 4 4pm-6pm Antique Man

Car Stories Fri, Aug 4 4pm-7pm Nietzsche’s

“Noise Inordinance II (Sangre del Higo Pico, Bipedal – Cymbal + laptop, DeadWorry, Justin Von Strasburg, LaLa Fuckaroo) Fri, Aug 4 5pm-8pm Kleinhans Parking Lot”

Green Schwinn Fri, Aug 4 5pm-5:30pm Antique Man

Hooray for Boobies Fri, Aug 4 5pm-5:30pm Buffalo Doula Collective

John Kloberdanz Fri, Aug 4 5pm-5:30pm El Buen Amigo

Kevin J. Prentice Fri, Aug 4 5pm-5:30pm Caffeology

The Fake News Project Fri, Aug 4 5pm-9pm Streets of Buffalo

something different in buffalo Fri, Aug 4 5pm-9pm Buffalo Barfly

“Waxing Poetic (The Skein Of Our Existence, Reading Live w/C.R.Shipman, Found in Translation, Carissa Denée, Summer slams!!!) Fri, Aug 4 5:30pm-8pm Shianne Wax Studio”

Brendan & the Strangest Ways Fri, Aug 4 5:30pm-6:15pm Cafe Taza

beerhallphilosophers Fri, Aug 4 5:30pm-6pm Antique Man

“Allentown Association Artisans Market Allen East Street Closure (El the Mime, Gamelan Klenengan, Gongeranium, Huracan Poli, Gamelan Klenengan, The Kindness Relay, Brass Pro and the Waterfront Revivalist, Reasons for Reasons, Gamelan Klenengan, Brass Pro and the Waterfront Revivalist) Fri, Aug 4 6pm-9pm Allen St. East”

“The Stars and Strings Forever (Able Footing, Bobby Floyd Angel Live, The Seasides, THRE3-P) Fri, Aug 4 6pm-9pm Art Under the Stars”

Jon Rizzo & Conference of the Strange Fri, Aug 4 6pm-7pm Allen Street Poutine

Meria / HauntedGypsy Fri, Aug 4 6pm-7pm Allentown Music

The Canalside Banshee Fri, Aug 4 6pm-7pm El Buen Amigo

Ask Me Anything Fri, Aug 4 6pm-9pm Global Justice Ecology Project/?Buen Vivir!

Love Potion #3 Fri, Aug 4 6pm-9pm Allentown Pizza

Max Muscato & Outer Harbor Fri, Aug 4 6:15pm-7pm Cantina Loco Patio

“Curios and Oddities (Rory McCormack, Autoverse, i scream the body electric, Anatomy of Something Unseen, Lituation, Blue Lazer, Uncle Ricks Variety Show) Fri, Aug 4 6:30pm-11pm Forty-One Elmwood”

Little cake Fri, Aug 4 6:30pm-7pm Sweet Temptations Du Jour

“String Cheese (David Adamczyks Gig Adventure, Null-terminated Char Array Music, One Cello Anything Goes) Fri, Aug 4 7pm-7:30pm Karpeles Manuscript Library – North Street”

Open Mic Fri, Aug 4 7pm-10pm Sewing Souls Studio

jack toft Fri, Aug 4 7pm-7:30pm Allentown Pizza

The Set of Zaz Fri, Aug 4 7pm-7:30pm The Melting Point

theatreFiguren presents SPEAK. Fri, Aug 4 7pm-7:30pm Indigo Art

Babushka Fri, Aug 4 7pm-8pm Hallwalls’ Cinema

Comedy Action Pub Crawl Fri, Aug 4 7pm-9pm Streets of Buffalo

Free Agent Fri, Aug 4 7pm-9pm Streets of Buffalo

Kerry Feys Badass Class Fri, Aug 4 7:30pm-9pm Days Park

Accidental Accidentals Fri, Aug 4 8pm-9pm Kleinhans Parking Lot

Tilapia Fri, Aug 4 8pm-9pm Casa de Arte

WNY IMPROV Fri, Aug 4 8pm-9pm Hallwalls’ Cinema

Something Relatively Circus-y Fri, Aug 4 9pm-10pm Days Park

HC Kush Fri, Aug 4 10pm-10:30pm Sewing Souls Studio

“Nietzsche’s Presents: Swimmer (Minor Racket, Dark Matter Trio, Swimmer, Folkfaces, Skyepilot, Folkfaces) Fri, Aug 4 10:30pm-2:30am Nietzsche’s”

Chill Ali Fri, Aug 4 10:30pm-11pm Sewing Souls Studio

We Stole The Show Fri, Aug 4 11pm-11:30pm Sewing Souls Studio

Day 10 A Saturday Outfringing

“Bidwell Farmers Market (El the Mime, The Vine Brothers, Muggle Snuggle) Sat, Aug 5 9:30am-12:30pm Bidwell Park”

“The Broadway Market Thing (Accordion Bonanza, Scrap Iron Army, The Fake News Project, Scantron, Grump, Project Grump, not to be confused with Gump, Trump, Hump or Lump, MAAPS, Nuke Fun, Sarah Golley, Sum’er, chloroform, Like a Panther, Kevin J. Prentice, Rock out with your Chalk out, The Covers, Major Arcana, Rodagues, Bipedal – Cymbal + laptop, Mic excel / Scott MacCallum, The Bonaparte Experience, Uptown Chase, Younger Then, Chill Ali, D Real McCoy Presents : For the Love of Music, The Everythingness, Intent To Sell, THE STATES., beerhallphilosophers, Jong SL, Not Cool, Spadeo Nation, BCAT Entertainment Presents Summer Jam 2017, Lalalangue) Sat, Aug 5 10am-4pm Broadway Market”

Twenty Thousand Strongmen Sat, Aug 5 12pm-3pm Hydraulic Hearth

SLEUTH TO THE STARS Sat, Aug 5 1pm-3:30pm Burchfield Penney Art Center

Locust Street Art Show Sat, Aug 5 1pm-6pm Locust Street Art

“Storytime (Hobbit Fest 3000, Summer slams!!!, Storytelling Poetry, Muggle Snuggle, Because who doesnt love Poe?, Reading Live w/C.R.Shipman, Open Mic: Diversity Night) Sat, Aug 5 2pm-8pm Allen Street Consulting”

Drums Along Hoyt Lake Sat, Aug 5 2pm-5pm Delaware Park – Hoyt Lake

“Kosmik Karpeles (Cosmic Raga, Solo Saxaphone, Sarah Golley, astraea beaming, Pam Swarts) Sat, Aug 5 5pm-9pm Karpeles Manuscript Library – North Street”

“The Soul Picnic (Sum’er, Mindy Davey, FragranceandJuan Cosmic Energy, Edryce Hasan, camfiel) Sat, Aug 5 5pm-9pm Sewing Souls Studio”

“Hooray for Hickory part deux (Justin Von Strasburg, DeadWorry, the buffalo suicide prevention unit, LaLa Fuckaroo, the Transindental Karmacist, jack toft, Lifemusik mit Andre, Huracan Poli, Little cake, Atomic Orbit) Sat, Aug 5 6pm-11pm Hickory Urban Sanctuary”

“Infringement Progfest (The Left Hand of Darkness, Ish Kabbible, Physical Psychics, The Missing Worker, BlueShift) Sat, Aug 5 7pm-12am The Attic @ Mister Goodbar”

“T R A P R A G E (The Truey V TRAPRAGE Collective, Femme Noire, We Stole The Show, The Truey V TRAPRAGE Collective, Hooked on Casiophonics, The Truey V TRAPRAGE Collective, Pam Swarts, The Truey V TRAPRAGE Collective, The Truey V TRAPRAGE Collective) Sat, Aug 5 8pm-2am Mohawk Place”

“Milkie’s Masquerade Ball: Heroes and Villains (GRIFFIN!, The Everythingness, Curiositys End, White Shade, The Sofa Kingz) Sat, Aug 5 9pm-2am Milkie’s”

“The Tawny Kitaen 56th Birthday Bash (Tilapia, The Vine Brothers, Strange Standard, The Vendo Llaamas, the meat whistles, Triumverate) Sat, Aug 5 9pm-2:30am Nietzsche’s”

Day 11 Closing Day: Megafringe

“Megafringe Phase I: ‘Alot In A Lot’ (Rock out with your Chalk out, The Set of Zaz, HC Kush, Deadwolf, Aj Spliff, Spadeo Nation, chloroform, jack toft, Intent To Sell, Buffabot Battle!) Sun, Aug 6 10am-7pm Days Park”

“Megafringe Phase II: ‘Parked in the Park’ (Ask Me Anything, Gongeranium, Kerry Feys Badass Class, Scrap Iron Army) Sun, Aug 6 2pm-6:30pm Days Park”

“Closing Day Porchside Pre-Parade Practice Party (Brass Pro and the Waterfront Revivalist, El the Mime, The Fake News Project, The Sunshine Sisters Burlesque) Sun, Aug 6 6:30pm-7:30pm Nickel City Housing Cooperative: Ol’Wondermoth”

“Megafringe Phase III: ‘When Words Collide’ (Mary Grace Sullivan, Uncle Ricks Variety Show, Brass Pro and the Waterfront Revivalist, The Fake News Project) Sun, Aug 6 7pm-8pm Days Park”

“Infringe on iNFRINGEMENT Closing Day Parade (Brass Pro and the Waterfront Revivalist, El the Mime, The Fake News Project) Sun, Aug 6 7:30pm-7:45pm Streets of Buffalo”

“Closing Ceremonies / Iffy Awards Ceremony (Whiskey Gatorade, iffys, Blue Lazer, My Rap Name is Alex, Formally Lethargic, iffys, The Left Hand of Darkness, Lazy Ass Destroyer, iffys, Paul Kozlowski Quartet, A Tribute to the Mud Shark) Sun, Aug 6 8pm-1am Nietzsche’s”

Atomic Orbit Sun, Aug 6 8:30pm-9pm Days Park

Something Relatively Circus-y Sun, Aug 6 9pm-10pm Days Park

