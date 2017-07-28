Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Gaelic Games will be the largest to date in the United States

0 Comments

This week, the Buffalo Niagara region is hosting an amateur athletic tournament the likes of which it has never seen before. The Gaelic Athletic Association’s Continental Youth Championships are taking place through Sunday at the town of West Seneca’s Soccer Complex. Games many Western New Yorkers are unfamiliar with – like Gaelic football and hurling – will take center stage, filling nearly 5,000 hotel room nights, drawing teams and visitors from as far away as California and generating $3 million for the local economy, according to the Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission.

The decision to bring the Gaelic Games to Buffalo speaks to this community’s collective determination to honor its rich Irish heritage – and put on an event that will eclipse other previous championships. Until now, the CYC has taken place in a steady rotation between Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City and San Francisco. Buffalo is the smallest city that the CYC has taken place in – though the games will be the largest yet in the United States for the GAA.

The Buffalo Fenians (the tournament host), the town of West Seneca and the entire region are motivated to make this the best CYC yet. A  number of local businesses with Irish roots are pulling out all the stops to make this a great experience for the visitors, including D’Arcy McGee’s, the Buffalo Irish Center and the Tewksbury Lodge;  each will host various socials, dinners and events over the course of the tournament. Even Niagara Falls will be illuminated in the colors of Ireland on Friday night from 9 to 9:15 p.m. It’s all part of the Buffalo Niagara region’s effort to leave a great first impression with a number of first-time visitors – and keep those visitors coming back for years to come.

Photo: Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission of the Buffalo Fenians Gaelic Athletic Association team

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments