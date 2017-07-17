Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Fourth Annual “Sky’s the Limit”

0 Comments

On Friday, July 21, the community is invited to come celebrate the wind and the sky at Tifft Nature Preserve and Buffalo Harbor State Park. Each year, Tifft Nature Preserve and Buffalo Harbor State Park host a gathering of people who come together to participate in air, wind, and flight-themed activities.

Guests are invited to bring anything that has to do with the wind and the air, including whirligigs, kites, windsocks, etc. “Sky’s the Limit” is a family friendly event that encourages people to look all of the possibilities when it comes to the wind and the sky.

Sky’s the Limit will feature kite flying demonstrations by the Great Lakes Kitefliers Society of Western New York. There will also be free crafts and other wind related activities. Bring a picnic, or grab some food from one of the food trucks. Don’t forget a chair, a blanket and your flying doohickeys.

Fourth Annual Sky’s the Limit

Friday, July 21, 2015

1pm to 4pm

Buffalo Harbor State Park

All activities are free – pre-registration is not required

Tifft Nature Preserve is located at 1200 Fuhrmann Boulevard, Buffalo, NY 14203

Buffalo Harbor State Park is located across the road from Tifft, at 1111 Fuhrmann Boulevard

Free parking is available at both locations

For more information, call Tifft at 716.825.6397 or Buffalo Harbor State Park at 716.822.1207

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments