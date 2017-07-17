On Friday, July 21, the community is invited to come celebrate the wind and the sky at Tifft Nature Preserve and Buffalo Harbor State Park. Each year, Tifft Nature Preserve and Buffalo Harbor State Park host a gathering of people who come together to participate in air, wind, and flight-themed activities.
Guests are invited to bring anything that has to do with the wind and the air, including whirligigs, kites, windsocks, etc. “Sky’s the Limit” is a family friendly event that encourages people to look all of the possibilities when it comes to the wind and the sky.
Sky’s the Limit will feature kite flying demonstrations by the Great Lakes Kitefliers Society of Western New York. There will also be free crafts and other wind related activities. Bring a picnic, or grab some food from one of the food trucks. Don’t forget a chair, a blanket and your flying doohickeys.
Fourth Annual Sky’s the Limit
Friday, July 21, 2015
1pm to 4pm
Buffalo Harbor State Park
All activities are free – pre-registration is not required
Tifft Nature Preserve is located at 1200 Fuhrmann Boulevard, Buffalo, NY 14203
Buffalo Harbor State Park is located across the road from Tifft, at 1111 Fuhrmann Boulevard
Free parking is available at both locations
For more information, call Tifft at 716.825.6397 or Buffalo Harbor State Park at 716.822.1207