For Those About to Dance (We Salute You)

Dance Days of Buffalo is heading your way once again. The three day festival, dedicated to all forms of dancing in the region, is from August 4 to August 6. Dance studios proliferate all corners of the city, and new ones are popping up all the time. Dance culture in Buffalo is ever-present – from small dance performances at corner studios to major productions, there appears to be no slowing down the dance movement.

Now, taking the dance craze to an entirely different level, Dance Days of Buffalo is hosting the second annual festival dedicated to dance enthusiasts. Get ready for three full days of amazing classes and performances.

Dance Days of Buffalo is a three day festival, all about dance!

“As Buffalo reclaims its spotlight on the national stage as a city of prominence, organizations that help drive a higher quality of life in the region share in that spotlight. Part of the rebirth of Buffalo can be seen in the arts and entertainment community where there has been a significant surge of activity, and opportunities for artists. One such organization looking to put Buffalo on the map as a hub for artistic opportunities is Dance Days of Buffalo. Founded by veteran dancer Jessica Moore, Dance Days of Buffalo strives to support the appreciation, performance and knowledge of dance and movement practices in the Buffalo area. Offering a fresh look at a growing community, Jessica has created this organization and dedicated to honoring a diverse population of dancers.” – Paul Fanara

Classes from local and guest teachers are offered starting at 8:00am and continue in 60-90 minute time slots until 6:00pm

Each evening caps off with a performance or event that is open to the general public

Participants can come for one day, all three, or just an evening performance

Choose your classes as you go, using your unlimited day pass to drop into the classes you want to take and skipping the ones you don’t! You create your own schedule al l weekend

Additionally, there are vendors to shop at between classes and lunch provided each day

See the whole schedule here: guidebook.com/ guide

All ticket information is as follows:

3 day pass Tier 2 $140.00- Special pricing through July 19th! Includes access to all scheduled events during the festival, and one meal each day

3 day pass, last chance! $155- Includes access to all scheduled events during the festival, classes & performances and one meal each day

Single day pass – $55 for Friday, Saturday OR Sunday. Includes access to all scheduled events on chosen date and one meal

Start a payment plan at anytime. Pay for half your ticket now, and half during festival registration with code: PAYL8R Valid only on three day passes

Two performances are available separately and open to the public, $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. Kids under 12 are FREE

The Contemporary Choreographers Showcase, 8/4 8:00pm – See Facebook event

Domba to the Dougie, 8/5 8:00pm – See Facebook event

Tickets are transferable, but will not be refunded.

Buy a group of tickets of 10 or more and receive 20% off. E-mail jess@dancedaysofbuffalo.co m to make arrangements

All ticket fees are rolled into the price, so there’s no surprises at check out!

Questions? Check out the FAQ’s at www.dancedaysofbuffalo.com or message the FB page.

Original event photo by Living In The Buff Studio

Dancer Madison Rutherford

