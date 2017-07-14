Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

For sale: Frank Lloyd Wright Designed Chair Desk Larkin Building

0 Comments

An ultra rare “Chair Desk” from the Larkin Administration Building has surfaced, and is for sale on Ebay for $100,000. This unique piece of office furniture was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, as an office fixture within the building. The pine desk top appears to be a variation from the original, which would have been been made out of fire proof magnesite. The iron work on the piece was fabricated at Van Dorn Iron Works of Cleveland Ohio – images of all of the original stamps are provided.

The seller of the “Chair Desk” states that he discovered the item in Buffalo. The “estate find” was apparently long buried away from prying eyes. He states that he toiled greatly to unearth the prized possession, and has been its guardian ever since the discovery.

As most architecture buffs are aware, the Administration Building was demolished. I was speaking to an antique enthusiast just the other day who is in possession of another type of desk from the same building, which he showed me. He told me that very few pieces of furniture made it out of the building intact at the time. He said that almost all of the desks and chairs were loaded into dumpsters and hauled away to the dump. Rumor has it that the demoed building materials were used as fill for the land that we now know as Father Conway Park in the Old First Ward.

Type: Chair Desk Region of Origin: America

Color: Brown

Original/Reproduction: Original

Maker: Van Dorn Iron Works Cleveland Ohio USA Material: Iron and steel

Age: 1900-1950

See Ebay listing

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments