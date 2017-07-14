Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

“Exploring Buffalo’s waterfront renaissance; what can Cleveland learn from its Lake Erie neighbor?”

GLF grain elevator on the Buffalo River at RiverWorks

Clevelanders have just been tuned into the revival of Buffalo’s waterfront. Cleveland.com is pointing to Buffalo, as an example of all of the great ideas that can be implemented along a lakeshore. Susan Glaser, the travel editor of Cleveland’s daily newspaper, Cleveland Plain Dealer, made a trip to Buffalo to check out the city’s waterfront developments.

“As I chatted with residents and revealed that I was from Cleveland, the response I got surprised me. Buffalo, they said, has much to learn from Cleveland’s waterfront renaissance. I had the opposite reaction: Cleveland could learn a lot from Buffalo, particularly about embracing, and capitalizing on, its industrial past.” – Susan Glaser (read the article)

“It is awesome to see a neighboring, larger city further down Lake Erie drawing inspiration from Buffalo.” – Visit Buffalo Niagara

Photos: Susan Glaser

