Every Time I Die’s Jordan Buckley awarded Best Guitarist at Alternative Press Music Awards

Buffalo musicians are making a lot of noise right now. Stone Sour (Buffalo bassist Johnny Chow) recently nailed its fourth No. 1 track on Mainstream Rock Songs with ‘Song #3’. If that wasn’t enough, guitarist for Buffalo metalcore band ‘Every Time I Die’, Jordan Buckley, was just awarded Best Guitarist at the 2017 Alternative Press Music Awards (APMA). A fan vote led to Buckley walking away with the award. Buckley beat out a number of the best guitarists in the industry, including Ben Weinman (Dillinger Escape Plan), Claudio Sanchez (Coheed And Cambria), Reba Meyers (Code Orange), Steve Menoian (I Prevail) and Teppei Teranishi (Thirce). Alternative Press has the story.
^Buffalo represents in “Map Change”, featured on album ‘Low Teens’ | Order at www.everytimeidie.net
According to Alternative Press, “Every Time I Die’s eighth studio album, Low Teens, is nominated for Album Of The Year and vocalist Keith Buckley was nominated for Best Vocalist. Low Teens is available through Epitaph Records.”
Every Time I Die goes on tour with Taking Back Sunday, Modern Chemistry (July 14 – Aug. 1) and All Get Out (Aug. 3 – Aug. 19). The band plays in its hometown of Buffalo at The Waiting Room on August 19.
Lead image: everytimeidie.net | Trudi Knight – www.bandsonstage.co.uk
BRO will be catching up with Johnny Chow in coming days. Stay tuned…