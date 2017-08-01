Elmwood/Forest and Dash’s Projects Clear Big Hurdle

The Buffalo Planning Board approved Affinity Elmwood Gateway Properties’ plans for a mixed-use development at Elmwood and Forest and a proposed Dash’s Market at Hertel and Starin today.

The Elmwood/Forest project has evolved over the years in size and scope meeting neighborhood resistance along the way. A shrunken plan for 40 condominiums, structured parking, and 10,500 sq.ft. of retail space has made it halfway through the city’s review process with the Planning Board’s action today and approvals by the Zoning Board last week. Next up is Common Council review of a Restricted Use Permit (required for demolition of any structures in the EB District) and for Rezoning of 605 and 607 Forest Avenue from R3 to EB. The Department of Permit & Inspection Services will also need to sign-off on the demolitions needed for the project. The new building is proposed for 1091 to 1121 Elmwood and 605 and 607 Forest Avenue.

The building, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will contain a mix of one to three-bedroom condominiums. The facade of the building will be highly articulated with colonnades, arches, bays, a transparent glass atrium, balconies, cornices, brackets, diverse window patterns and other architectural details constructed with quality materials such as brick and precast concrete. The fourth floor, and portions of the third, will be recessed to reduce the visual impact of the building from ground level. There will be garage parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue.

Also approved was a Dash’s Market at the northeast corner of Hertel and Starin avenues. The 47,500 sq.ft., two-story structure and parking lot will replace existing buildings on the corner, and the current store would be demolished.

The first floor of the building spans approximately 32,000 sq.ft. and will house the new grocery store’s retail operations. The second floor approximately 15,500 sq.ft. will contain an open eating area, offices, a community room and virtual office space.

The Common Council will also have a say on the plan. It requires a Special Use Permit.