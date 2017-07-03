Elmhurst – Regional Dairy Farm Transitions to Plant-Based Nutmilk Products

A local dairy farm has made the complete switch to plant based products. Elmhurst Nutmilk is doing the roadshow around Buffalo in coming weeks. The former dairy recently made an appearance at Ashker’s. Later today, they will be giving out free samples at Canalside (5pm to 9pm).
A BRO reader describes Elmhurst’s transformation as “An awesome sign of the times.” In recent years, nutmilk has commanded a rapidly growing segment of the dairy market. To see a dairy actually convert to a plant-based operation is pretty neat, and great for nutmilk lovers who live in and around Buffalo.
