Doing it Right: New Build Proposed on Linwood

In April, the Zoning Board of Appeals denied an application to construct a detached 22’ x 50’ garage in front of 355 Linwood Avenue that was closer to the street than the principal building, a code no-no.  The garage with three parking bays and a covered patio was designed to match the façade and quoin color of an existing carriage house on the lot (below).  According to meeting minutes, the Board determined the “the owner didn’t meet the financial hardship criteria as well as it does not meet the character of the neighborhood” and “there are other alternatives that could be used that would meet their codes which the applicant did not care to seek.”

The Zoning Board asked for better.  We may be getting it.

Owners Jon and Linda Weiss are now proposing a 3,200 square foot second residence for the property that would be constructed along Linwood Avenue matching the setback of neighboring properties.  It features a full front porch, three-bay garage entered from the rear of the structure, and a one-bedroom residence on the second floor with front balcony and covered rear patio.

Exterior materials will match the existing historic structure on the site (right)  including metal railings, a brick façade, a stone foundation, and stone lintels, quoins and sills.  A gable on the rear façade will have red HardiePlank lap siding.

TRM Architect designed the new-build.

The property is within the Linwood Historic Preservation District.  The Preservation Board will review the project on Thursday.

