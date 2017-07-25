Development Watch: School 77 Project

A project is well underway to create 30 affordable senior housing units (55 and older), office space, community space, a community recreational gymnasium, and an auditorium for a local theatre company. All of these amenities will be housed inside the former Buffalo Public School 77 building, located at 429 Plymouth Avenue on the city’s west side.
This building will also have energy efficient and green features like community solar.
The School 77 project is being spearheaded by PUSH Buffalo, a local but nationally recognized community based non-profit, and its housing development entity, Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Company, Inc. Once open, the first floor will provide office space for PUSH and Peace of the City, a local organization that helps develop youth into entrepreneurs.
There will also be room for a community programming space, along with a refurbished gym. Finally, the auditorium of the building will serve as the new home for Ujima Theatre Company, which was forced to leave its longstanding home on Elmwood Avenue due to leaks in the ceiling.
This project is a big deal for the West Side. There are a number of great components being built out, which will greatly serve the surrounding community.
Construction managers and General Contractors – RP Oak Hill Building Company