DETROIT ’67 moves in unexpected ways; it’s a “must see.”

THE BASICS: DETROIT ’67, a 2013 play by Dominique Morisseau presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, stars Guest (Equity) actors Stori Ayers and Andy Lucien, along with Conservatory actors Moses Ingram, Micah Peoples, and Jennifer Apple. Remaining shows are 7/27 at 8:00 p.m., 7/28 and 7/29 at 2:15 p.m., and Sunday, 7/30 at both 2:15 and 8:00 p.m. at the Bratton Theater on the grounds of the Chautauqua Institution (357-6250). www.ciweb.org/chautauqua- theater-company

Your ticket allows you access to the Institution for four hours before and also after the performance. Run time a little over 2 hours with one intermission.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: In 1967 Detroit, everyone is in love with Motown music including Chelle (Michelle) and her brother Lank (Langston) who have inherited some money and a house from their parents. Now they are trying to earn some extra cash by turning their basement into a “blind pig” – a place for folks to drink and dance after licensed bars have closed. Their outgoing, funny, sexy friend Bunny (Bonita) is all for this venture. As it turns out, a police raid on another after hours joint is the spark that begins the Detroit riots of June, 1967.

As it turns out, a police raid on another after hours joint is the spark that begins the Detroit riots of June, 1967.

As the changing economics close some doors, others open, and Lank and his friend Sly (Sylvester) have a chance to buy a bar, but Chelle is not ready to dream that big. Complicating things is a young white woman, Caroline, who is hiding from a past that will catch up with her and deeply affect everyone around her.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: The Chautauqua Institution has more resources at its disposal than most theatrical companies and it lavishes love and attention on even the smallest details.

*HERD OF BUFFALO (Notes on the Rating System)

ONE BUFFALO: This means trouble. A dreadful play, a highly flawed production, or both. Unless there is some really compelling reason for you to attend (i.e. you are the parent of someone who is in it), give this show a wide berth.

TWO BUFFALOS: Passable, but no great shakes. Either the production is pretty far off base, or the play itself is problematic. Unless you are the sort of person who’s happy just going to the theater, you might look around for something else.

THREE BUFFALOS: I still have my issues, but this is a pretty darn good night at the theater. If you don’t go in with huge expectations, you will probably be pleased.

FOUR BUFFALOS: Both the production and the play are of high caliber. If the genre/content are up your alley, I would make a real effort to attend.

FIVE BUFFALOS: Truly superb–a rare rating. Comedies that leave you weak with laughter, dramas that really touch the heart. Provided that this is the kind of show you like, you’d be a fool to miss it!