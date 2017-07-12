A Dark Horse in the Buffalo Chocolate Market – Dark Forest Chocolate Makers

Would it surprise you if I told you that Buffalo was home to an award winning chocolate company? Probably not. But what if the chocolate company that I am referring to goes by the name of Dark Forest Chocolate Makers. Now, do I have your attention?

Based in WNY, Dark Forest Chocolate Makers recently came away with five international awards for its craft chocolate bars. The chocolate maker’s awards included a Silver for their 50% Dark Milk and a Bronze for their 55% Goat Milk chocolate, by the Academy of Chocolate in London. Dark Forest ended up beating out chocolate makers from around the world, in a competition that was judged by international journalists, chefs, pastry chefs and experts in chocolate and food.

The local chocolatier prides itself on being WNY’s first “bean to bar” chocolate manufacturer in the area. That is because the owners set out to create relationships with single-origin cacao bean brokers and cooperatives, which is just the start of the organic process that culminates in the delivery of some of the best chocolate confections around.

Dark Forest Chocolate has been recognized by the Academy of Chocolate in London as making some of the best milk chocolate in the world.

We’ve all heard of craft beer, right? Well, now there is a wave of craft chocolatiers setting out to make their mark in a super competitive industry. And just like beer, more and more people are discovering the value of craft products that are made right in their own communities.

Adding to the chocolatey goodness, Dark Forest also made waves in the International Chocolate Awards – 2017 Americas Competition. The makers came away with four Silver Prizes for three of their single-origin chocolate bars: Dark Bolivian 75%, 50% Dark Milk, and 55% Goat Milk chocolate. How’s that for some impressive results? International judges for that competition included experts, tasters, pastry chefs, food journalists, bloggers, sommeliers, and chefs.

If curiosity has got the best of you, and you’re hankering to try a special Dark Forest treat, you can find their products at the following metro locations:

The Washington Market – 461 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY

The White Cow Dairy and Farm Shop – 235 Lexington, Buffalo, NY

Burchfield Penny Art Center Gift Shop – on the SUNY at Buffalo Campus at 1300 Elmwood

We all know that when it comes to chocolate, Buffalo has got it made. Now it looks as if a dark horse has made its own mark on the industry, which helps to solidify our reputation as a premier city when it comes to the world of artisanal chocolate.

Dark Forest Chocolate Makers | 11 W. Main Street | Lancaster, NY | Facebook