Creative Nature Play unleashes wonder in Children

On Saturday, June 17, The Friends of the Orchard Park Library sponsored the launch of a unique summer series of nature-based programs for children. Local children’s author, Dave Bauer, has developed a rich series of outdoor nature programs called “Creative Nature Play” based on his book, “What’s Under That Rock, Papa?”

This first in the series is titled: “Hideout for Trolls”. The children, ages 3 – 9, began their nature adventure searching the library grounds in a scavenger hunt. Included in the items the children discovered were many species of tiny crawly insects, caterpillar eggs on the underside of leaves, and beautiful flower blossoms from plants on the grounds.

When the children returned from their scavenger hunt, a small tribe of local trolls appeared in the grass near the outdoor tent. Bauer, able to speak to the trolls using “troll-talk”, discovered the trolls had come out to play with the children and were hoping they would help to assemble a playground and some “hideouts” for the trolls. Each of the children gathered up a tiny troll or two and collectively the children built a inventive play area and several unique hideouts for the visiting little people.

Bauer’s Creative Nature Play initiative is centered in the value of benefits children experience when engaged in unstructured outdoor creative play. For more on the project, see creativenatureplay.com.

Who: Dave Bauer, local children’s author + children ages 3 – 10 and their parents

What: Creative Nature Play Summer program series

When:  Throughout the summer.  Dates/Places: 8/4 and 9/1 Monkey See Monkey Do Bookstore , Clarence, NY | (8/22) – East Aurora Library, (8/24) Canalside Hour-long nature play interactive, experiential programs for children ages 3 – 10, led by Dave Bauer

To contact Dave Bauer, and learn more about his work and nature programs email him at Davebauer@whatsunderthatrockpapa.com.

