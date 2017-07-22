Community Beer Works Craft Brew Cruise

On Tuesday, July 25, from 6pm to 8pm, craft beer lovers are invited to take a trip on The Spirit of Buffalo, to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Buffalo’s burgeoning beer and waterfront scene. The two-hour sail on Buffalo’s beloved schooner is the perfect way to let loose and enjoy two of the Buffalo’s greatest assets – craft beer from Community Beer Works and Lake Erie.
To learn more about the craft brew sail, visit this Facebook event page. Tickets for the cruise are $42 each. To purchase a ticket for the event, and to learn more about the wide variety of sales that are offered, visit spiritofbuffalo.com.
Sail back in time aboard the Spirit of Buffalo. Discover traditional sailing on a classic 73 foot topsail schooner. This beautiful schooner with its magnificent red sails is available for day and evening sails, sunset sails, craft brew cruises, Wine in the wind sails, children’s pirate adventures and educational excursions. Join the crew and hoist the red sails, or sit back, relax and see the city in a new (old?) way.