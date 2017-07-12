Cobblestone Live! Is This Weekend at Iron Works

The first annual Cobblestone Live! music and arts festival will take place on July 15 & 16, 2017; consisting of three stages located outside on Illinois Street, inside Buffalo Iron Works, as well as inside Lockhouse Distillery. Music enthusiasts from across Western New York will enjoy, drink, and eat the best that Buffalo has to offer during the region’s premier charitable event to benefit Planned Parenthood. Gates for the festival open at 1pm each day with acts starting at 2pm. Headlining acts include Moon Taxi, Aircraft, Lazlo Hollyfield, Intrepid Travelers, Witty Tarbox, Dreambeaches, Real Estate, Aqueous, Moon Hooch, The Hip Abduction, Solidisco, Wild Child, The Dig, Delicate Steve, Funktional Flow & more!

Local food trucks and vendors will also be present, including:

– Lloyd Taco Trucks

– Fat Bob’s Smokehouse

– JUST PIZZA & Wing Co.

– House of Munch

– Ricos Pinchos Place

– Ru’s Pierogi

– Gourm-Asian Bistro

– Lomo Lomo

– Mineo & Sapio Street Eats

– The Cheesy Chick

– Public Espresso + Coffee

– get fried

– Kona Ice

– Pop’s Iron Skillet

– Tuk Tea Company

Tickets start at $25 for one day advance passes, $30 for day-of tickets, and $40 for two day advance. Considering how many great bands are playing and the location, I think that is a great deal. It is neat to see so many talented local musicians signing up to get their exposure and get new listeners and fans. Tickets can be purchased at www.cobblestonelive.com, as well as directly at Buffalo Iron Works.

“There’s not much Buffalo doesn’t have; from our music and art to our people, history and food. If there’s one thing Buffalo loves more than anything it’s Buffalo.” proclaimed Josh Holtzman, general manager of Buffalo Iron Works, “Many other cities have gone down a similar path and we feel the time is right to bring it to Buffalo. Looking around at all the eclectic establishments here in the Cobblestone District it only seemed natural to bring them together for such a positive event. We are a neighborhood, so why not work together as a united front to put on a music festival and raise money for such an impactful nonprofit organization. We couldn’t be happier that it’s all coming to fruition.”

Another intuitive feature of this home-grown festival is that re-entry to all of the venues will be allowed all weekend.

“With two days and nights of music spread across three stages, we realize that people might need to take a break, maybe stop back at home, or simply get a change of scenery,” Holtzman says. “We want people to come for as short or as long of a period of time as they want to and are able to. We just want them to come.”

This is just the kind of festival Buffalo needs and everyone should come down to check it out. For further information, schedule, FAQ & to purchase tickets please visit www.cobblestonelive.com and for festival news and updates you can follow Cobblestone Live! on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Interested vendors and sponsors should inquire at Cobblestonelive@gmail.com.