Celebrate Bastille Day @ Raclettes!

Much like our Fourth of July, with fireworks and parties in every town in the nation –  the fourteenth of July …or le 14em Julliet … marks a huge celebration of nationalism in France  – Bastille Day!

After suffering from the opulence of a monarchy for decades, the French peasants stormed the Bastille (a prison in Paris), removed the monarchy, and helped create the republic they have today.  In my opinion, they got a bit carried away – lopping off the heads of many a French royal making the guillotine an ever-present symbol of the holiday – but a party is a party – AND THEY ARE HAVING ONE AT RACLETTES!

Come and join the Crew at Raclettes as they celebrate in costume (you are welcome to come in costume, too!), with live music all day and a special Bastille Day menu.  Play French trivia for prizes (like Fondue sets, Mussel pots, gift cards) and try our brand new FLIGHTS, PAS AVION!  Beer, wine & Kir flights along with special Bastille Whiskey Shots and Stormy Morning cocktails.

Raclettes @ 537 Main Street. www.raclettesbuffalo.com  Call today and reserve your seat for lunch, dinner or any time in between!  Viva la French food and wine!

 

 

