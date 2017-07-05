Build-out This West Side Storefront and Operate Rent Free

Have you been trying to find a space of your own to start up your own shop or maybe find a new home for your current one, but getting dissuaded with rising commercial rents? Do you happen to be a contractor or have a friend/family member who owes you one? Carmelo Parlato may have just the deal you’ve been after. After a few starts and stops, his storefront space at 272 Virginia Street remains vacant, but ripe for a good tenant to breathe some life into this corner.
The building is on a double lot with a driveway and is comprised of three brick structures that are all interconnected. The whole place comes in around 5300 square feet with the first floor around 2500 square feet and features new utilities like furnaces, electrical service, etc. The storefront space is basically a vanilla box with service to the space and ready for someone’s creative vision and use.
Carmelo explains, “I am willing to give a long term lease to anyone who is willing to a build out the storefront space with a legitimate contractor. I will give the construction period and 1st year of business for free or for $1/month.” While the offer certainly comes with a cost and some sweat equity, it could be a perfect fit for someone out there in our readership. If you want to reach out to Carmelo, you can contact him at parlato.carmelo@gmail.com.