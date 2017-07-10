Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

“Buffalo’s past glory lives on in its architecture”

0 Comments

The Globe and Mail has paid another visit to Buffalo, this time to spend some time at the world renowned architectural wonder, the Darwin D. Martin House. Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN) invited architecture critic Alex Bozikovic to spend some time touring the city’s architectural landmarks. The Globe and Mail is one of Canada’s largest newspapers.

Hopefully the article translates into a good number of Canadian visitors spending some time in Buffalo this summer. Canadians are considered the “low hanging fruit” when it comes to attracting day-trippers to Buffalo. Already we are seeing more and more Canadian license plates around town, as the word gets out that this city has plenty to offer visitors, including inspiring food, cultural wonders and a bustling waterfront.

Check out the article here.

Lead image: The reception room at the Martin House | Biff Henrich

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments