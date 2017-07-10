“Buffalo’s past glory lives on in its architecture”

The Globe and Mail has paid another visit to Buffalo, this time to spend some time at the world renowned architectural wonder, the Darwin D. Martin House. Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN) invited architecture critic Alex Bozikovic to spend some time touring the city’s architectural landmarks. The Globe and Mail is one of Canada’s largest newspapers.
Hopefully the article translates into a good number of Canadian visitors spending some time in Buffalo this summer. Canadians are considered the “low hanging fruit” when it comes to attracting day-trippers to Buffalo. Already we are seeing more and more Canadian license plates around town, as the word gets out that this city has plenty to offer visitors, including inspiring food, cultural wonders and a bustling waterfront.
Lead image: The reception room at the Martin House | Biff Henrich