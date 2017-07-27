Buffalo’s Got Talent! @ Expo Market

On August 5, EXPO Market will host its first Buffalo’s Got Talent! event. People from all over the region will stand up before a live audience and celebrity judges, to show off their skills and talents. It’s anybody’s guess as to who’s going to show up, and what sort of routines will be performed, which is why this is going to be such darn fun.

The first Buffalo’s Got Talent! event will be hosted by Buffalebrity Jeffrey Bork.

There’s still time to register your act, by emailing events@expobuffalo.com.

Following is all of the information needed to sign up…

STEP 1: Fill out the application and send it back with a video of your talent (see email above). High-quality video not necessary. You can do it on your phone!

STEP 2: We will contact you to let you know if you have been chosen to perform on August 5th in front of a live audience and three Buffalo Celebrity Judges.

STEP 3: Pick out two performances, whether it be two songs, two dances, two skits etc. There will be two rounds.

STEP 4: First round will perform in front of a live audience. This round is based on applause! So make sure you bring out all of your fans!!

STEP 5: Round two will have 8 to 10 finalist to perform in front of our celebrity judges (To Be Announced)

FINAL STEP: Winner will be announced and win a 5-hour recording session along with recognition on all of our social media and promo.

If you would like an application, email events@expobuffalo.com.

For additional information, visit Facebook.