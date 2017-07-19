Buffalo Tiki Tours Launch Second Tiki Boat to Accommodate Rental Demands

The second Buffalo Tiki Tour boat is up and running at RiverWorks. If you plan on taking one of these tiki boats down the lazy Buffalo River this summer, you better book it now because time slots are filling up fast… again. How fast? At one point, owners Mike Bartolotta and Craig Schultz were averaging 80 phone calls per hour. Talk about a city getting excited about its waterfront tour excursions.
The two gents behind the project got the idea from seeing one of these boats go by on the inner-coastal in Florida four years ago. After putting the company together and patiently waiting for their first tiki boat to be custom built (and US Coast Guard certified), their vision has finally come together and has gone viral in Buffalo.
The custom tiki boat has a 360º bar with a sound system. Tourists have the option of purchasing food and drink packages through RiverWorks. Everything else is provided, including safety flotation devices, a licensed captain, and bar stools. The craft has a thatched roof to protect passengers from the sun/light rain.
There are a number of different cruises to choose from, including Canalside concert tours, sunset cruises, weekday and weekend cruises. The boats operate starting at 9:30 am. From there, a tour goes out every hour and fifteen minutes. The trips average 60 minutes, and cost about $30 per person. The tiki boat takes people on a scenic trip along the river, to places they can’t typically see from the land.
Buffalo Tiki Tours
Sails from Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, NY 14203
Book a Tiki Tour
Phone: 1-716-800-7568
Website: Buffalotikitours.com