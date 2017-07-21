Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association introduces Learn to Row classes

If you’ve spent any time on the waterfront recently, then you know that the sport of rowing is making a big comeback. With a rowing boathouse at the end of Porter Avenue, and another one being built on Ohio Street, this city is certainly getting its rowing mojo back.

Now, for the first time, the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association (BSRA) is hosting rowing classes for the public. If you ever thought that rowing was something that you wanted to try, the opportunity is finally presenting itself. You don’t have to be a member of a club. You don’t have to be on a high school rowing team. Anyone can sign up for a rowing class. Currently, BSRA is offering high school, adult (masters), Learn to Row and We Can Row programs.

Rowing is an incredible upper body workout. It also gets you outside, and out onto the water. Plus, you will meet others who share an interest in the sport. If you’re interested, we have all of the information that you need to get started:

The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association (BSRA) will host six Learn to Row classes for adults from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 8 to 10 a.m. Sundays from Aug. 13-24. Participants will meet at the BSRA boathouse at 405 Ohio St. in Buffalo, and the cost is $200 for the six sessions. For more information or to register for Learn to Row, please email bsramasters@gmail.com or contact Meg Lauerman at 697-0950 or meglauerman@msn.com.

Additionally, BSRA will hold a two-week Learn to Row Summer Camp for children ages 12 to 17 beginning July 31 and ending on Aug. 11. Camp days will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a great way to find out what rowing is all about, with training provided by experienced instructors who are accomplished rowers themselves. The cost is $250; please visit rowbuffalo.com/event-2389880/Registration to register or call 855-1600 for more information.

For more information on the BSRA, please visit rowbuffalo.com or follow the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RowBuffalo for frequent updates.