Buffalo Rising announces strategic partnership with Parkway Digital

Via a strategic partnership, Buffalo Rising, a nationally recognized digital publication, and Parkway Digital, a Buffalo based digital agency, will deliver customized marketing and business development solutions for businesses of every size. These joint solutions are designed to better leverage customer engagement across all digital platforms. “Ultimately, Buffalo Rising wants to see local businesses and organizations succeed,” Michael Hananel, co-owner and CEO of Buffalo Rising stated, “by forming this partnership with Parkway Digital, we feel we are better able to fulfill that mission.” The partnership brings together over four decades of combined experience with a deep understanding of the local economy.

The alliance between Parkway Digital and Buffalo Rising means that Buffalo based organizations have an opportunity to partner with a trusted local provider for their digital marketing initiatives. Parkway Digital will work with Buffalo Rising to develop comprehensive digital marketing campaigns.

Launched in 2014, the Parkway Digital team, led by Chris Reilley and Rob Klingensmith, blend 20 years of advertising, design and development into one highly focused digital agency. “It has been an honor to partner with such an iconic brand like Buffalo Rising. We think it is a tremendous opportunity for both organizations to fulfill our missions, which is to help Buffalo businesses thrive,” said Chris Reilley, owner of Parkway Digital.

This year, Parkway Digital was awarded an American Web Design Awards for their website, as well as for Rich Entertainment Group, Kaiyo Grill, and Santora’s Pizza Café. The American Web Design Awards focus on the power of design to enhance online communications with a growing emphasis on web design, interactive design, and User Experience Design (UX design).

“We’ve worked closely with the Parkway team over several years to design and develop the latest incarnation of BuffaloRising.com and couldn’t be happier with the results,” said Michael Hananel of Buffalo Rising, “Parkway Digital’s team is comprised of amazing web developers, digital media experts, and all around great people to work with. We made the decision to secure this relationship to better assist Buffalo organizations in meeting their business and marketing goals.”

Founded in 1997 by entrepreneur and editor, Newell Nussbaumer, Buffalo Rising reports on current, relevant, and hyper-local news, “Buffalo Rising isn’t just a news source, we are community advocates” Newell Nussbaumer added,

At Buffalo Rising, we work everyday to see businesses of every size succeed; with daily editorial content that announces new developments, business openings, community programs and events. Often times, we don’t just produce the news, we make it by providing and implementing ideas for making our community a better place. Buffalo Rising’s primary responsibility will always be to offer premium editorially curated content to our readers. This new partnership allows us to better focus on what we do best, while working with a team of experts that can help manage local brands to get them the highest visibility possible.

