The Buffalo pinball scene is heating up! Not only are pinball machines making a comeback, the local players are fiercely competing against one another. Tournaments such as the Buffalo Pinball Summer Open offer players the opportunity to show off their skills in a professional atmosphere (PAPA Pinball Tournament Circuit), while scaling the national ranks.
Competitive pinball players will participate in a circuit of 20 tournaments, with each player’s 10 best results during the Circuit season contributing to their final qualifying point total. At the end of the PAPA Circuit season, the top 40 ranked players will be invited to compete in a Circuit Final tournament.
Players competing in the Buffalo Pinball Summer Open ’17 will be going head to head for cash prizes, and trophies. They will also be earning points towards the annual PAPA Circuit standings and World Pinball Player Ranking (International Flipper Pinball Association endorsed event).
This is pretty exciting stuff. Buffalo Pinball is bringing the PAPA Circuit back to Buffalo, for players of all skill levels to compete. This “designated major” tournament (additional circuit points) is broken down into three tournaments:
- A single, main tournament (qualifying Friday and Saturday, finals Sunday)
- Two classics tournaments (one Friday, one Saturday)
For more information, including registration and pricing, schedule, format, rules, location and travel details, visit www.buffalopinball.com/
Buffalo Pinball Summer Open ’17
Friday and Saturday, August 18 and 20, 2017