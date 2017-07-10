Buffalo Museum of Science’s Restorations and Improvements for their New Observatory

Historic restorations and improvements for the Buffalo Museum of Science’s new rooftop observatory are well underway. Work is being performed by General Contractor Picone Construction, which is updating the rotating dome’s functionality, while creating ADA-compliant access to the observatory and aerospace studio. When all is said and done, Buffalo will once again be home to a magnificent gem of an astronomical telescope, housed at the Kellogg Observatory.
The amount of work that is going into this restoration project is monumental. Construction work includes… get ready for this… reconstruction and re-installation of observation dome, masonry repointing, re-roofing, select demolition, precast architectural concrete, historic brick unit masonry repair, historic terra-cotta unit masonry repair and repointing, masonry, structural steel framing, historic decorative metal repair, steel decking, metal pan stairs, pipe and tube railings, glazed decorative metal railings, carpentry, composite decking, sheathing, thermal insulation, exterior insulation and finish system, water barriers, vapor retarders, metal composite wall panels, roof specialties, intumescent fireproofing, penetration firestopping, joint sealants, hollow metal doors and frames, access doors and frames, aluminum-framed entrances and storefronts, glazed aluminum curtain walls, glazing, gypsum board shaft wall assemblies, non-structural metal framing, gypsum board shaft wall assemblies, ceramic tiling, resilient wall base and accessories, resilient tile flooring, exterior painting, interior painting, limited-use-limited-application elevators, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical!
The cost of the project is estimated at $2.5 million.
Rounding out the restoration team is HHL Architects (Architect of Record) and RP Oakhill Building Company Inc (Construction Manager).