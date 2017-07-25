The Infringement Festival is just a few days away. Per usual, there’s so much going on that it’s hard to wrap your head around the festival, which lasts for 11 days. But don’t just take it from us… here are a couple of juicy tidbits from Brett Smith, just to get you going.

Think of Infringement Fest, and you might think of weird people doing weird things inside of dark old buildings downtown. Well, on August 3rd, those weird people will be doing weird things out in the actual sunlight, near actual water. Last year’s Infringement Festival’s event at LaSalle Park was wildly successful and this year’s Frontin’ on the Waterfront should be no different. It features surf music from The Venodo Llamas, singer/songwriter jams from Max Muscato & Outer Harbor, smooth grooves from Minor Racket, jazz-rock from Tilapia and garage rock from The Sofa Kingz.

The 2017 Festival is the 14th running of a festival that has its roots in Montreal, QC and beyond. Read more about the history, funders, and founding documents of the Buffalo Infringement Festival.

Let’s face it: A show that starts at 10 a.m. is a bit of a shit sandwich. However, there’s so much weird, fun, exhilarating, once-a-year stuff going off at the Infringement Festival’s Broadway Market event – this is a shit sandwich you’re going to want to grab with both hands and chomp down on, hard. Taking place on three levels of the historic East Side market, Infringement’s The Broadway Market Thing is a chance to get a firm grip on all the weirdness the festival has to offer. In the parking garage, there will be garage rock, punk and hip-hop acts. In the lobby, expect a singer-songwriter, classic rock covers and a solo accordion player. Up on the roof, there’ll be mind-blowing chalk art, alternative rock, jazz pop and a chorus doing everything from spoken word to folk to hip-hop. Show up and dig in.

Buffalo Infringement Festival 2017 | 11 Days of Art “Beyond the Radar”

July 27 to August 5, 2017

