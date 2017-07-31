Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

“Buffalo Builds on Architecture Tourism”

3 Comments

The Travel section of USA Today has picked up on Buffalo’s vast architectural treasure trove of buildings (click here). Travel writer John Bordsen pays a visit to The Richardson Olmsted Campus and the Darwin D. Martin House, although he did get tripped up with the spelling of Olmsted (Olmstead).

Other notable buildings that made the article were the Ellicott Square Building, Buffalo Savings Bank, Graycliff, Guaranty Building, The Electric Tower, and Old County Hall. 

It’s due time that Buffalo added another architectural stunner to the mix, and since we can’t just “drop and drag” a historic building to the city (or can you?), we’re going to have to build a new head turner at some point. Is there a modern day architect out there presently that you would like to see represented in Buffalo?

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • G Orty

    Did you forget that OMA is expanding the AK and Michael Van Vanlkeburg is designing the grounds for better integration with the park? Or that KPF built the downtown courthouse only a few years ago? Or that Populous designed Harborcenter? Yamasaki’s One M&T Plaza is a little older but still great and still a “head turner.” So I have to ask, what are your standards for “It’s due time…?”

    • UrbanLove

      You must be joking about KPF and Populous projects. Total schlock.
      Notable newbuilds are Deborah Burke (Richardson) and Toshiko Mori (DMH). HOK (Medical School) is interesting, but, ultimately a miss due to the scale. I don’t hate Gwathmey Siegel as much as so many others seem to.

      • G Orty

        That’s my point. I’m no fan of an inch of Harborcenter or much of the Courthouse. I’m illustrating that even if “national architects” get hired, they’re more likely to send the B team up to Buffalo. Richardson isn’t a new build (unless you want to tout a large glass vestibule as noteworthy, not to take away from that huge reconstruction effort), and I wouldn’t really count the interpretive center as a primary structure (it’s by definition subordinate to DMH). I did leave out the HOK med school, and I think its siting is creative and its massing makes a great statement on the skyline. But what more does BRO want? Just unfounded whining about not being Paris or Chicago, I think.