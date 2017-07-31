“Buffalo Builds on Architecture Tourism”

The Travel section of USA Today has picked up on Buffalo’s vast architectural treasure trove of buildings (click here). Travel writer John Bordsen pays a visit to The Richardson Olmsted Campus and the Darwin D. Martin House, although he did get tripped up with the spelling of Olmsted (Olmstead).

Other notable buildings that made the article were the Ellicott Square Building, Buffalo Savings Bank, Graycliff, Guaranty Building, The Electric Tower, and Old County Hall.

It’s due time that Buffalo added another architectural stunner to the mix, and since we can’t just “drop and drag” a historic building to the city (or can you?), we’re going to have to build a new head turner at some point. Is there a modern day architect out there presently that you would like to see represented in Buffalo?