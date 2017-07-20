Buffalo Brewing Company Turns 1

Buffalo Brewing Company (BBC) is celebrating its first birthday. According to brewery owner John Domres, business continues to get better and better. BBC has doubled the number of taps since initially opening, from five to ten handles.

“This year we brewed 16 different styles and matured our brand, not only in the tasting room but on our wholesale business too,” said Domres. “Now we can confidently say that we are the smallest packaging microbrewery in Try-it Distributing’s portfolio and we are shipping more beer this quarter than we did in all of 2016!”

Since opening, Domres has brought on four part time employees, which has allowed him to work on a variety of projects, including getting the patio up and running, working on distribution, and even diversifying the retail lines sold at the brewery. One of the products that recently showed up on the shelves of the taproom is cans of cider from Blackman Cider Co. – made locally (Niagara Escarpment). It’s these types of relationships that bring a broader clientele in through the front door. Customers are always looking for an assortment of different offerings and who doesn’t love a fine craft cider?

As for the brewery, Domres says that he is currently expanding from a two barrel to a five barrel system, which will significantly increase his yield. He’s also planning on packaging 16-ouncers by the end of the year. For a company that got its start thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign, the sky appears to be the limit. “Looking back on all our accomplishments we have come so far and yet we feel like the best is yet to be,” said Domres. “We are excited to announce that we will be serving a specialty version of our 1901 IPA that has been aging for six weeks in BFLO Distilling bourbon barrels, as well as our 2017 Celebration Pale Ale specially named in honor of our one year anniversary, and one last surprise beer!”

Buffalo Brewing Company’s one year anniversary party will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2017. The event will feature food trucks, special release beers, and an hourly raffle.