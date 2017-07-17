Buffalo Brewfest is heading to RiverWorks

Buffalo’s original craft beer festival is heading to Buffalo RiverWorks. The indoor/outdoor beer festival is following a new trend of events/festivals opting to relocate to the waterfront venue. The move allows organizers to take advantage of the loads of indoor and outdoor space, while falling back on the sizable buildings in case of inclement weather.

“With Buffalo Brewfest entering its 17th year, we were looking for a way to elevate Brewfest and continue to raise funds for Buffalo Hearing & Speech Center,” commented event co-chairman, Dan Mecca. “Buffalo RiverWorks stepped up and offered to host the event. We saw this as a great opportunity to bring the event to a new level.”

Per usual, the beer festival will feature over 100 craft beers from a wide variety of breweries.

“Buffalo RiverWorks is a premier waterfront and entertainment destination,” added co-chairman Sam Savarino. “The unique venue will allow us to hold the entire event under cover while preserving the outdoor festival environment. We’re excited to host Buffalo’s oldest craft beer festival alongside the world’s only brewery operating inside a grain silo.”

The timing for this one appears to be perfect, as Buffalo RiverWorks recently unveiled the world’s first brewery housed inside a grain silo.

The beer festival will set up at the RiverWorks Ice Pavilion area, with a VIP area along the mezzanine level. Aside from beer, there will be samples of special selections of wine and spirits from local wineries and distilleries.

Buffalo RiverWorks is accessible by boat, bike, foot and by car. It’s also a breeze to get to and from the venue via Metro Rail – it’s a ten minute walk from Canalside to RiverWorks.

Buffalo Brewfest

Friday August 4, 2017

5:00pm – 9:30pm

Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo NY

All proceeds will benefit the programs and services of Buffalo Hearing & Speech Center

The VIP area will feature reserved seating, special beer selections and food, and will require the purchase of a VIP ticket

Advanced general admission tickets for the event are $30.00 and include admission to the event, 20 tasting coupons (each tasting is three ounces) and a souvenir Brewfest glass. VIP tickets are $75.00. Tickets for the 2017 Buffalo Brewfest can be purchased online at buffalobrewfest.org.

Attendees must be at least 21 years old and the event will be held rain or shine on Friday August 4th. Gates open at 5:00pm, and taps are open from 5:30pm – 9:30pm. Free parking will available in the Buffalo RiverWorks parking lot at 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo NY.