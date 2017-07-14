Broderick Park Station opens at the Foot of Ferry

“This is another great new amenity and a wonderful complement to the newly renovated Broderick Park which is growing in popularity as another one of our City’s wonderful waterfront destinations, as well as a tourist attraction as a designated Network to Freedom site by the U.S. National Parks Service, ” said Mayor Brown. “I look forward to partnering with Be Our Guest, Ltd. on this new concession stand program at Broderick Park which continues to draw on Buffalo’s rich food traditions and restaurant scene.”

Broderick Park recently underwent an $11 million makeover with improvements to the park, the Bird Island Pier and the West Ferry Street Bridge. The park is listed as a designated Network to Freedom site by the U.S. National Parks Service and recognized by historians as the historic terminus of the Underground Railroad between the United States and Canada.

“As a frequent user of Broderick Park, I am excited by the opening of Broderick Park Station,” said Councilman David Rivera. “Under the leadership of Mayor Brown and Deputy Commissioner Andrew Rabb, Broderick Park has seen one of the greatest transformation of any City park over past 5 years. The Friends of Broderick Park oversaw many of the plans for what we see today and always urged for the opening of the concession stand. Now Broderick Park has that final missing piece of a full service park, food and beverage service and restrooms. With so much to absorb at Broderick Park, from the views, to the Freedom Trail and historical markers, I hope the concession stand gives visitors that much more reason to take their time and enjoy every aspect of this beautiful, waterfront park.”

Jon Dandes of Be Our Guest, Ltd. stated, “At Rich Products and Be Our Guest, we believe that it’s not just ‘what we do’ that is important, but also ‘how we do it’. We’re thrilled to partner with Mayor Brown and the City of Buffalo as the selected operator of the new ‘Broderick Park Station’, which promises to make a trip to this historic waterfront park even more exciting and memorable for visitors.”

Assemblyman Sean Ryan said “Broderick Park is becoming one of Buffalo’s best waterfront assets, and today’s news helps to keep up the momentum. The new Broderick Park Station concession stand will help to attract more visitors to this great outdoor space, and an important part of Buffalo’s history. I thank Mayor Brown, Councilmember Rivera, and Rich Products for their work on this great project.”