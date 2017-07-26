BNMC Summer Programming Includes Live Music, Free Community Yoga and Startup Grind

The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC) has become a part of our daily lives in so many ways. Of course we count on the medical services offered by the BNMC, but there’s so much more going on at this special place, and we’re all invited! Throughout the year, the Medical Campus offers events and programming that inspire us to participate in various ways. From garden workshops to a summer block party, there’s always something going on. Be sure to make some time to fit the BNMC into your schedule.

Following are just a few events that are open to the community to attend:

Beats & Bites on Thursdays at Lunchtime

Join the BNMC for outdoor music provided by local bands, DJs and artists every Thursday at 12:30pm in the park at Ellicott & Virginia Streets. Purchase your lunch from Ashker’s on-site, stop by the food trucks on Elm St. (outside Roswell Park) or bring your packed lunch and enjoy the beautiful summer weather in Buffalo. Plenty of tables & chairs available and lawn games including corn hole and KanJam.

Beats & Bites Schedule:

July 20th – Michael DiSanto

July 27th – Live Jazz with Ellen Pieroni Quartet

August 3rd – Rear View Ramblers

August 10th – Black Rock Zydeco

August 17th – Colored Musicians Club

August 24th – African Drum Circle

August 31st – End of summer lunch party with DJs and lawn games

For a full list of Campus events, visit BNMC.org/events.

Walking on Wednesdays

Every Wednesday until August 30 from 12:10-12:40pm. Roswell Park Cancer Institute’s Kaminski Park (Elm & Carlton). Join the BNMC on your lunch hour for a brisk 30 minute walk around the Medical Campus and our surrounding neighborhoods. Each week they have a new walk leader and route. Visit BNMC.org/wow for July’s schedule.

Roswell Park’s Market in the Park

Every Wednesday, June-September from 11am-1:30pm. Roswell Park Cancer Institute’s Kaminski Park (Elm & Carlton). Stop by to shop a great selection of fruits, vegetables, jams/jellies, salsas, baked goods, pet items, jewelry, clothing, plants/flowers, hanging baskets and lunch items.

Fitness in the Parks free Community Yoga

Every Wednesday until August 30 from 5:30-6:15pm. Colby Park at Buffalo General Medical Center (next to MiGo parking garage at 134 High St.). Get moving this summer with Fitness in the Parks presented by Independent Health and YMCA Buffalo Niagara. Bring your yoga mat (and a friend!) for a 45-minute yoga class after work.

Pelion Garden Workshops

Every Thursday in July & August at 5pm. Pelion Graden at City Honors School, 206 Best St. The Pelion Garden at City Honors School is hosting free community workshops sponsored by the BNMC on gardening and crop education for employees who work on the Medical Campus and neighbors. Please RSVP.

MAP Mobile Market at Moot Community Center

Every Friday, June-October from 11am-1pm. 292 High St. (between Orange & Lemon). MAP Mobile Market is at the Moot Community Center every Friday throughout the summer and early fall! Stop by for some fresh, locally grown, seasonal produce — it’s only a short, 5-7 minute walk from Campus.

Startup Grind

July 27 at 6pm. dig at the Innovation Center, 640 Ellicott St. Hear from OnCore Golf founders Bret Blakely and Steve Coulton at July’s Startup Grind! Bret and Steve thought that making the game of golf more enjoyable through innovative products like a hollow metal core golf ball was a great idea! OnCore was the first venture for both of them, but they had a great network of advisors and supporters, a community in Buffalo full of support, and passion for both innovation and golf that is proving to be a game-changer. Register above.