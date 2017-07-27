Big Reveal: Five Townhomes at 197 West Utica

While plans for redevelopment of the Children’s Hospital site evolve, a developer is proposing a five-unit townhome project across the street from hospital property on West Utica Street. SkylineCentro Urban Development is planning five, three-bedroom, three-story townhouse units for the property currently used for parking. Private rooftop terraces are planned along with a community patio at the north end of the site. Studio T3 Engineering designed the residences.
From the Project Application:
On behalf of our client SkylineCentro Urban Development (property owner) we are submitting herein the required plans and documentation for a new 3-story wood frame townhouse building.
The building will have a 4,036 square foot footprint and will be spilt into five equal sized townhouse units. Each unit will have a two-car garage, a den/bedroom, and a half bathroom on the first floor, a kitchen, dining, and living room area and a half bathroom on the second floor, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third floor, and a rooftop terrace. Each rooftop terrace will have an approximately 200 square foot enclosure housing stairs and mechanical units.
The units will be accessed by a driveway and sidewalk running along the east side of the proposed building. There will be a garden/patio area directly north of the building for the shared use of the residents.
The Planning Board will review the $1 million project on Monday. Work is expected to start in September and be completed in March 2018. R&P Oak Hill has been retained to oversee the construction.