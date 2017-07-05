Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big (Potential) Deal: Stinson Eyes Adam’s Mark

7 Comments

Canadian investor and developer Harry Stinson is negotiating to buy the Adam’s Mark hotel.  Widely talked about since May, Buffalo Business First has revealed that Stinson has put a deposit down with owner Visions Hotels LLC to purchase the property.

Stinson is proposing to convert the 484-room hotel into the “Buffalo Grand Hotel.”  Each suite in the hotel would individually owned and the profits shared amongst suite owners who have placed their suites in the hotel pool.  Stinson’s pitch is a five percent guaranteed return per year, plus 50 percent of the operating profits of the building.  He is proposing to sell units for $99,900 (Canadian).  It is a model he used on his first large project, One King Street West in Toronto.

Stinson calls the hotel “well-located” but “tired” and in needing of a make-over.  He says it is ‘fundamentally fine” with event space and garage parking.

Though losing his designated-developer status for the Central Terminal, he is still interested in redeveloping the east side landmark.  According to Stinson, purchasing the Adam’s Mark gives him the ‘instant hotel infrastructure’ needed to host events at the Central Terminal.

The hotel, which opened in 1980 as a Hilton, has traded hands a number of times in recent years. San Francisco-based Chartres Lodging Group, LLC purchased the hotel for $18.63 million in 2008. It had been owned by HBE Corp. since 1998 when it paid $15 million for the property. The Buffalo location was one of five Adam’s Mark hotels purchased by Chartres Lodging in a package deal.

Chartres sold the property to Corning-based Visions Hotels in February 2009 for $7.5 million. A promised $10 million makeover and conversion to a Crowne Plaza in 2011 was never completed.

Stinson expects to close on the purchase this fall.

Get Connected: Stinson Properties, 289.389.1377

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • BuildBuffalo

    This could be a game changer. Driving to work everyday, this is starting to look like an eyesore. Let’s not Buffalo this one

  • Arrogance^2

    Gretchen and Catherine are already all over it. Definitely not going to happen.

  • BuffaloFenian

    I got super excited about this until I saw the rendering. When he says it’s “tired” is he implying that new signage on the building is sufficient to make it less tired? I was really hoping to hear about demolition plans. I’m certainly happy to hear of new management and new (creative?) plan for building out the rooms. Still wish we could eliminate this eye sore for good.

  • eagercolin

    Hopefully he’s found some better fitting pants. If not, this project is doomed.

  • Harry Stinson? THE Harry Stinson? The so-called developer for the Central Terminal that hasn’t done a thing with it except create a vision (and only a vision) for the future?

    Yea, good luck with that.

    • Mr. B

      “Harry Stinson? THE Harry Stinson? The so-called developer for the Central Terminal that hasn’t done a thing with it except create a vision (and only a vision) for the future?”

      Well, it was hard for him to do much else once his designated developer status was removed . . .

      .

  • Randy503

    There are three main elements to this hotel. The tall structure houses the rooms, the brick structure to the left houses the ballrooms, and the skylight structure in the middle is the lobby, which to me looks pretty weak.

    I say we take the idea for updating the Albright Knox, which shoehorns in a grand lobby between the EB Green and Bunshaft additions, and instead shoehorn it between the two outer part of this hotel.

    This way, we get the grand lobby effect that everyone is looking for, and updates the hotel instantly.