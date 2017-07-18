Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Deal: 1287 Niagara Street Sold

Another upper Niagara Street property has sold. Ellicott Development purchased an apartment building at 1287 Niagara Street on Monday for $365,000. Erie-Niagara Public Benefit Funding Corp. was the seller. The four-story building contains 12,768 sq.ft. of space and is along a corridor seeing an unprecedented level of developer interest.

In October, Ellicott purchased 1294-1300 Niagara across the street and a parking lot at 1295 Niagara for $2.375 million. Northwest Community Health Center occupies the property. Erie-Niagara Public Benefit Funding Corp. was the seller of this building as well.

Ellicott Development purchased a vacant .94 acre parcel at 1095 Niagara for $330,000 in May. Long-range plans for the site are still being formulated but in the short-term it will be used for overflow parking for its projects at 1050 and 1088 Niagara.

Here’s a run-down of Ellicott’s holdings along the Niagara/Busti corridor:

Show Comments