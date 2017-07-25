Everyone loves a good battle, especially when there’s tons of action. In this case, the warriors at hand are participating in the upcoming Battle @ Buffalo, which is taking place at The Foundry on Saturday, July 29.

If you have never attended an all styles, and b-boy/b-girl battle (hip-hop dance throwdown), then what the heck are you waiting for? These explosive battles are so much fun to watch. The dancers go to the extremes to create brilliant new moves, in order knock their foes out of the ring.

“The last Battle @ Buffalo at the Main Street location was better than we could’ve imagined,” says Shane Fry, Verve’s founder and creative director. “Verve has always been about bringing people together, it’s by the community, for the community, and thanks to the community’s continued support we’re getting closer to securing a new home for the studio.”

“A special thanks to The Foundry for hosting this month’s battle. We’re excited to share the Battle @ Buffalo vibe with the community in a fresh, new atmosphere,” says Stacy VanBlarcom, teacher and Communications Manager at Verve.

Currently, Verve in the process of raising funds to relocate to a new home (learn more). The studio recently set up a GoFundMe campaign in order to find a place that suits their needs. Incredibly, Verve has grown to the point where it serves between 500 and 1000 kids a month, who come to the studio to dance. That means that they’re keeping busy, staying healthy, and learning what it means to work alongside others to build a better Buffalo through brotherhood and sisterhood.

The upcoming battle is a way for all of the dancers to come together, to show off their moves and to be a part of the larger (off)street dance community that calls Verve “home”.

Come support a cultural institution that continues to give back to the community.

Battle @ Buffalo at The Foundry

Saturday, July 29, 2017 | 7 PM – 11 PM

The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, New York 14208

See Facebook event

2v2 bracket this month – all styles, including Bboying & all ages welcome to enter

Cash prizes for the winners, sign ups at the door

DJ Trevthorne bringing you fresh beats!

Hosted by Shane Depree & DFC

Come enjoy the music, good vibes, and the best dancers from WNY and beyond

$5 admission + $1 to battle

The Lomo Lomo food truck will also be onsite slingin’ delicious eats