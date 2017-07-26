August 5th is 14207 Day & Riverside Tour of Gardens

Black Rock and Riverside have figured out a new and fun way to show some neighborhood pride. Fans of the two areas have come up with 14207 Day – a day of civic pride that happens to coincide with Riverside Tour of Gardens on August 5. Combined, the two day-long events will showcase much of what makes Riverside and Black Rock so unique, from the history to the eateries (Taste of 14207). 14207 is, of course, the zip code that represents these two districts. It’s the number that unifies. And now it’s the calling card for a combined event series that intends to captivate the imaginations of an entire city. The events on that day range from historic tours to restaurant specials. Riverside and Black Rock await your arrival on this very special day.

Taste of 14207 Participating Locations and Specials:

Angie’s Pizza House, 1904 Niagara St.

Barry’s Bar & Grille, 277 Amherst St.

Carriage Trade Pastries, 1654 Elmwood Ave.

El Encanto Restaurant, 2175 Niagara St.

Hot Mama’s Canteen, 12 Military Rd.

Lucy’s Ethiopian Cuisine, 916 Tonawanda St.

Lucy’s Kitchen (Latin American), 863 Tonawanda St.

Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St.

Suzy-Q’s Bar-B-Que Shack, 2829 Niagara St.

Following are just some of the things to look forward to. Stay tuned to Facebook for further updates as they are announced.

El Encanto Restaurant, located at 2175 Niagara Street, has authentic and superb Puerto Rican food that will have you coming back for more. Pastelillos, alcapurias, tostones, maduros and so much more is a strong choice on 14207 Day. Barry’s Bar & Grill, located at 277 Amherst Street, has the greatest fish fry ever made, as well as so many other amazing fresh and delicious options. This is the place to be for locals in the 14207 community for a good drink and great company. Be sure to come join us on August 5th for 14207 Day, where you can get a Taste of 14207 and explore the many things our community has to over. For a full list of participating locations, visit 14207day.com.

Looking for one of the greatest slices of pizza in Buffalo? Look no further. Angie's Pizza House, located at 1904 Niagara Street, is a staple of 14207, and they will be participating on 14207 Day. Be sure to come join us on August 5th for 14207 Day, where you can get a Taste of 14207 and explore the many things our community has to over. For a full list of participating locations, visit 14207day.com. Looking for a sweet treat during 14207 Day? Look no further than Carriage Trade Pastries, located at 1654 Elmwood Avenue. Cupcakes, sodas and other great desserts are Carriage Trade's strong point. An absolute must on 14207 Day.

On August 5th, celebrate 14207 Day with us in the Black Rock Heritage Garden at 269 Dearborn St. for a special reading and dedication. The festivities will be taking place from 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm. We hope to see you there and if you would like to learn more about the “Read|Seed|Write” initiative, visit www.justbuffalo.org or call 716-832-5400.

Website: www.blackrockhistoricalsociety.info

On August 5th, The US Army Corps of Engineers will present an open house that will include public tours of the Black Rock Lock and Canal, exhibits showcasing ongoing projects in the Lake Erie/Niagara River watershed, and exhibits presented by not-for-profit organizations including the Black Rock Historical Society, Black Rock-Riverside Alliance, and Buffalo Harbor Museum. The Fireboat COTTER has also been invited to present a water display during the lock tours. This event will be held at 1776 Niagara Street from 12 pm – 3 p.m. The US Army Corps of Engineers-Buffalo District delivers world-class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army, and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.

Website: www.lrb.usace.army.mil

On August 5th The Riverside Library will be hosting the Wondermakers, which is presenting “Build a Better World”, a fun and interactive show for children ages 3-10 and their families that will run from 12 pm – 1 pm at 820 Tonawanda St. It will feature miming, humor, songs, and stories. Also feel free to visit your neighborhood library anytime, offering books and media, computers, free Wi-Fi, and programs for all ages.

Website: www.buffalolib.org/content/library-locations/riverside

On Aug 5th Join us from 10 am -2 pm for a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a family movie and popcorn, and snack shacks that will be traveling around 14207. All the fun will be taking place at Renovation Church at 567 Hertel Ave. Plus, later in August, we will be having our Summer Blockbuster series, which is great for the entire family, as well as the “Rock the Lock” Block Party on August 27th.

Website: www.therenovationchurch.com

Visitors, residents, and students of all ages are invited to experience Buffalo’s unique architectural and historical legacy up-close with the expert volunteers of Explore Buffalo, dedicated to providing the city’s friendliest, most comprehensive, best informed tours. Join us at 10 am in Market Square Park, 262 Amherst St., for our free tour of the beautiful and historical Black Rock.

One of the earliest villages established on the Niagara frontier, Black Rock, has a history all its own including its role in the War of 1812, the competition to be the terminus of the Erie Canal, the site of one of the first railroad lines and spring-fed public water systems, and home to a variety of immigrant groups. Our tour includes walking across the International Railroad Bridge to see the Black Rock Lock and a stroll through the area’s residential streets to view some of the oldest housing stock in the city.

Website: www.explorebuffalo.org You are cordially invited to the Grand Opening of the new Elmwood Village Charter School right in the 14207 neighborhood. We will be having a ribbon-cutting at noon and will be offering tours of the brand new facility. All of this fun will be happening on site, at 665 Hertel Ave. This new campus will be opening for the fall of 2017, and the school will have K-2 the first year and grow to K-8 with one-grade additions each year. Stay tuned for our picnic celebration, which will be held in mid-August, with food and more activities for children. Website: www.evcs.buffalo.org The West Side & Black Rock-Riverside NHS is providing housing information, such as tools for homebuyers, foreclosure prevention, and block club information. This organization has a big part in the education of residents on all things housing. So, if you’d like to learn more about home buying, foreclosure prevention, roof loans, and/or starting block clubs, swing by the Black Rock Heritage Garden, 269 Dearborn Ave. from 10 am -3 pm. Website: www.wsnhs@squarespace.com The 13th Annual Riverside Tour of Gardens will be happening during 14207 Day on August 5th, 2017. This is a collaboration between the amazing people involved in planning each year’s Tour of Gardens and the volunteers of 14207 Day to give Western New York the ultimate experience of our community. The Tour of Gardens participants welcome you to their gardens. Self-guided

NO tickets required

Rain or Shine Below is a map of all the locations of the Garden Walk.

The official map of participating locations for 14207 Day is now available at 14207day.com.