Army Corps of Engineers is Planning New District HQs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing to construct a new District Headquarters building at its 1776 Niagara Street location in Black Rock. The Corps will be seeking proposals for demolition of several structures at its campus later this year to prepare for the new building. Next year, the Corps will seek design/build proposals for the new building that is expected to house 300 employees and cost $10 to $25 million.
From the Project Description:
Contract #1 includes the demolition of the Warehouse/Garage (Building-5) and removal of the concrete slab, demolition of Building-7 (Shed) and demolition of Building-8 (former Guard House). It is anticipated this contract will be solicited in October 2017, awarded in December 2017, with construction completed by August 2018. The estimated magnitude of this contract is $250,000 – $500,000.
Contract #2 includes the design-build work for a new District Headquarters office building with occupancy of approximately 300 persons. The new headquarters building is anticipated to be constructed where the Warehouse/Garage (Building-5) is currently located and will include professional office space, conference rooms, IT hub, mail room and other supporting space. This contract may also include:
1) Renovations to Building-2 for use as an Office Support Building (conference rooms, training rooms, other common use space)
2) An enclosed pedestrian walkway connecting Building-2 and the new District Headquarters
3) Demolition of Building-3 (Workshop) and Building-6 (Modular Temporary Office Building)
4) Renovations and/or demolition and reconstruction of Building-4 (Electrical Switch House)
5) Renovations and/or demolition and reconstruction of Building-1 as a new Warehouse/Garage
The estimated value of this contract is $10,000,000 – $25,000,000.. It is anticipated this contract will be awarded by September 30, 2018 with a period of performance of approximately 730 days.