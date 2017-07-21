 Amor and Heritage Dance Pop Up Colombian Restaurant

Two performances:

Friday, July 21, 2017 in Marine “A” Elevator

Friday, August 11, 2017 in Perot Elevator

7:00pm

Silo City Row

Buffalo, NY 14203

Tickets available online at sensodivoce.brownpapertickets.com and at the door

$10 general / $5 students

After a standing-room-only performance last summer, Senso di Voce (Esin Gunduz, voice, and Megan Kyle, oboe and English horn) return to Silo City to perform a concert of early music intertwined with contemporary improvisations in the unique sonic environment of Silo City.

While last year’s concert focused on Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque music from the Western canon, the two concerts this year explore the connections between these early Western musical traditions and those of nearby Mediterranean and Balkan cultures. As a contemporary composer and vocal performer, Gunduz is interested in the relationships among traditional singing styles that are rich in overtones, those that make use of multiphonics, and those that evoke instrumental timbres. Pieces from Turkey, Bulgaria, Sardinia, and Greece trace these connections and allow Kyle to explore the traditional roots of the oboe. As always, the sensibility of Silo City—the feeling of nearly infinite space, the silos like universes in themselves as they stretch to the sky—shapes the pieces chosen for the program. They share a common thread of spiritual rapture and meditation, whether secular or religious. This is music that reaches up.

As an ensemble, Senso di Voce has since its founding been interested in reinterpreting early music, both in terms of reimagining pieces of disparate instrumentations for voice-oboe duo, and in terms of exploring their sonorities and musical ideas through improvisations. In the process of researching Medieval music, Gunduz and Kyle found sonic similarities with Mediterranean and Balkan music of the same era—in the styles of ornamentation, even at times the vocal timbres. They began tugging on that thread, finding more pieces that weave together a cross-section of early music across Europe to the Black Sea. They take inspiration from the Belgian vocal ensemble Graindelavoix, which focuses on the genealogy of vocal repertoire and explores the historical and geographical connections between various early music traditions. Graindelavoix writes of their work: “The past is not a solid reality that we are separated from, instead it is a continuous set of underlays and counter-currents that undulate and live in our bodies: in ever changing times and geographical locations, new eruptions and collisions of time-tectonics occur.”

The two performances this summer will take place in different sites at Silo City, exploring different acoustic environments for each concert. Seating is limited in Marine A (July 21, 7pm), with designated standing room sections in adjoining silos. Gunduz and Kyle will move throughout the performance to different locations relative to the audience. In Perot (August 11, 7pm), audience size is unlimited, and the audience will be encouraged to move throughout the performance to various seating or standing areas around the space.