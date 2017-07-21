Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

 Amor and Heritage Dance Pop Up Colombian Restaurant

Fans of an authentic Colombian dining experience have an opportunity to attend a unique pop-up experience at Ashker’s (soon to open) new location on Main Street, corner of Ferry. The pop-up dinner is being hosted by Amor and Heritage Dance, a traditional dance outfit that “provides instruction in different styles of dance from: Colombia, Puerto Rico, Chile, Peru, Republica Dominicana, Brazil and other forms of Hispanic and world folkloric dance with fun, high quality and affordable dance classes.”

Amor and Heritage also hosts a wide variety of events that help those that are less fortunate, specifically when it comes to families of Hispanic and multicultural origin. By introducing Buffalonians to the worldly nature of food, dance and other cultural bounties, the hope is to bring the community together through shared experiences. 

The pop-up Colombian restaurant is set to take place on Saturday, July 22, from 5pm to 11pm at 1526 Main Street in Buffalo. Reservations start at 5pm. Tickets are available at www.colombiawny.com.

