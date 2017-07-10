All New “Tasting Tuesdays” at Botanical Gardens

Author: Pearl Steinzor

Something tasty is coming to Buffalo this summer! Make the most of these wonderful summer days at the Botanical Gardens located at 2655 South Park Avenue. The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc. is pleased to announce Tasting Tuesdays.

In partnership with chef Avi Altman from Obviously Avi Catering, guests are invited to sit among the gardens’ luscious tropical exhibits while indulging in savory dishes, herbaceous drinks, and scrumptious desserts offered at the new café.

Every Tuesday, until August 22, from 4:00pm to 7:30pm, sit down and/or walk through the gardens with friends and family and enjoy a cold beer or wine while taking in the spectacular sunset and evening scenery the gardens offer. Food and drink offerings will vary weekly depending on seasonal availability.

“As part of our strategic plan and new business model, we are working diligently to think about everything we offer from exhibits to programs in a different way. We are striving to be innovative and progressive and offer new opportunities throughout the year.” – Dave Swarts, President/CEO.

And of course, such an experience would not be possible without the help of chef Avi. Avi has been a partner of the Botanical Gardens for over seven years. One of the highlights about Tasting Tuesdays? Dishes are prepared using fresh ingredients and sourced locally! In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to meet Avi and share in his enthusiasm for food and nature at Tasting Tuesdays.

Tickets for Tasting Tuesdays are included in regular admission to the Botanical Gardens; $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (62+) $9 students (13+), $6 for kids 3-12, Botanical Garden Members and kids two and under are free. Tickets are available online at buffalogardens.com or inside the Botanical Gardens at the admission desk. Dishes and drinks will be priced separately.

Use #TastingTuesdays and tag @Buffalogardens when posting and tagging on social media. For more information, visit the Botanical Gardens’ website at buffalogardens.com. Proceeds benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire curiosity and connect people to the natural world through its historic living museum.