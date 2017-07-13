Who doesn’t love a band with a hook? Especially when that hook is Star Wars! Fans of the movie and the music will be happy to hear that Galactic Empire, the Star Wars-themed metal band, will be heading to Buffalo for a show at the Studio at Waiting Room (Upstairs).
Local Star Wars aficionado Damien Failla had this to say about the band playing in Buffalo. “I was once in a band, and I told my bandmates that this would be a fun direction to go. I’ve seen these guys online and I’m a big fan. As for Galactic Empire, you will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. Since the beginning, I have been a Star Wars nut. At five years old, it was the first movie that I ever saw at a movie theater. That was at the Como Theater. The first film that I wanted to see was Jaws, but my father thought that it would be too violent for me, at four years of age. These types of movies are as timeless as they are, partially due to the incredible soundtracks. To be able to catch a Star Wars cover/tribute band of this caliber will certainly be an epic adventure. As per the band’s videos, they do have a comedic side to them, which I would think would translate to the stage. Now you can cross this off your bucket list!”
After Dark Presents Galactic Empire with Dangerkids
Friday Aug 4, 2017
Doors: 6:00 PM
Show: 7:00 PM
16 and over
$15 – $18
Studio at Waiting Room (Upstairs) | 334 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY
16+ Admitted w/ ID. Under 16 must be accompanied by parent/guardian