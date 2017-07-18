A Promise for Elephants

It’s amazing that people are not doing more about the world’s disappearing elephants. It’s as if, since it’s not in our own backyard, it’s not our problem. Elephants continue to be poached at an astonishing rate. It makes me want to cry. In fact, I have cried.

In 2015 I was involved with an effort to raise awareness and funds for anti-poaching measures, concerning elephants, rhinos and lions (see here). I hope to once again host a conservation effort similar to Buffalo Roars for Tusks and Horns. In the meantime, it is imperative that as many of us as possible support a wide variety of anti-poaching initiatives, including the upcoming talk by Matt Brown, deputy director of The Nature Conservancy’s Africa program and an expert on elephant conservation.

From The Nature Conservancy:

Did you know that a wild African elephant born today could live up to 60 years if she has enough safe, healthy habitat? The Nature Conservancy is taking a holistic approach with partners to give her that chance.

Come hear from Matt Brown, Deputy Director for The Nature Conservancy in Africa, about how the organization is helping to protect elephants from poaching and provide them with healthy habitat, while benefitting the lives of people who live among them.

This work to reduce poaching is fascinating; it was recently featured on NBC News. Jim Howe, The Nature Conservancy's Central & Western NY Chapter Director, will also be speaking at the event, drawing parallels between The Nature Conservancy's work in Africa and in Western New York.

This work, recently featured on NBC News, is gaining worldwide attention as part of the solution to a complex and far-reaching crisis. Scientists estimate that 25,000 elephants are being killed each year for their ivory, resulting also in reduced income from tourism and increased crime rates to degraded ecosystems. That’s why The Nature Conservancy is teaming up with partners globally to solve the poaching crisis by increasing security for elephants, conserving millions of acres of habitat, reducing the demand for ivory, and engaging local communities.

Engaging communities is important to The Nature Conservancy’s conservation work locally, too. You’ll also hear from Jim Howe, The Nature Conservancy’s Central and Western New York Chapter Director, on how The Nature Conservancy is employing similar strategies to protect water and wildlife in Western New York.

A Promise for Elephants

Wednesday, July 19, 2017, 7 pm – 8 pm

Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY

Space is limited. Please register at nature.org/cwnyevents or call 585-546-8030 x7927

Learn more at nature.org/elephants and nature.org/newyork