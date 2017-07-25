Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

A New Day for The Eleanor

1 Comment

Attached to Dibble True Value Hardware at 268 West Ferry is a wonderful old three-storey building that has seen better days. It’s called The Eleanor, but not many people would know that because the name of the building (etched in stone) has, forever and a day, been hidden by metal siding that extended from the sign of the hardware store. The rest of the building pretty much followed suit in the “what were they thinking” department.

As with many other forsaken buildings in this city, The Eleanor is getting a makeover. And while not the most traditional redo, it’s easy to tell that this building will one day play a significant part in the rebuilding of West Ferry street – a street that still needs some serious help with infill, and reversal of poor building and design efforts. Now that the cladding has been removed, revealing the brickwork, The Eleanor is already adding to the integrity of the street.

Unfortunately, some the newer brickwork carried over from the hardware store as well, leaving the renovation team with a quandary. With newer bricks below and historic bricks above – it meant that they needed to come up with a transition element. That element appears to be some sort of tile flooring, which, some might say, offers up a “unique” solution to the problem.

The first floor (part of Dibble) was defaced many moons ago, along with the rest of the building. Now the work crew is attempting to make lemonade out of lemons. It’s too bad that they couldn’t have just put in a storefront on either side of the entranceway, with transom windows above. The decision not to do so, was most likely made because behind the wall is a work/storage area for the hardware store, which is why there’s no need for a storefront. It will be interesting to see what the final result will look like, once the project has reached completion.

The newer brickwork used to build the adjoining hardware store building eventually bled over to the first floor of The Eleanor.

A sign located near the development indicates that funding for the makeover is from the Buffalo Billion – part of the Main Streets Initiative. The project is part of Empire State Development’s Homes and Community Renewal effort. The designated developer team is PUSH Buffalo, a local but nationally recognized community based non-profit, and its housing development entity, Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Company, Inc. 

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • eagercolin

    “The rest of the building pretty much followed suit in the “what were they thinking” department.”

    I’m gonna guess they were thinking something like “I need an inexpensive and low maintenance way to protect this property I own in the middle of a poor neighborhood in a city in the midst of a decades-long economic freefall.” They probably weren’t thinking “I’m going to gratuitously deface this building in order to offend some aesthete looky-lou on something called the internet, which hasn’t been invented yet.”