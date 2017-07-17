A Midsummer Night’s Draw has become one of the most anticipated art events in Buffalo for a number of reasons, not the least which is to pick up an original work of art for (if all goes well) a decent price. The live drawing rally and silent auction brings together upwards of 40 of this city’s most notable artists, all under one roof. It’s an excellent opportunity to walk away with an original work of art, from one of your favorite local artists.
Since February 2012, 396 drawings have been created by artists within a live, 45-minute time span as part of Hallwalls twice-yearly drawing rally events, A Mid Winter’s Draw and a Mid Summer Night’s Draw.
Artists participating in this year’s event include:
Bruce Adams, Kathie Aspaas, Adrian Bertolone, Bradley Butler, Tricia Butski, Nancy Treherne Craig, Denton Crawford, Shane Durgee, El Yames, Patrick Foran, Fotini Galanes, Bobby Griffiths, Michael Hanna, Cody Hughes, Terri Katz Kasimov, Pat Kewley, Iris Kirkwood, Elizabeth Larrabee, Sarah Liddell, Rosemary Lyons, Pedro Manuel, Candace Masters, Ruby Merritt, MJ Myers, Esther Neisen, Cassandra Ott, Alicia Paolucci, Lin Price, Katherine Sehr, Rachel Shelton, Mizin Shin, Mark Snyder, Allen C. Topolski, Edreys Wajed, Mike West, and Patrick Willett.
Drawings are bid upon following each drawing round in a 30 minute silent auction, with opening bids beginning at $39.
If you’re interested in local art, this event is for you. Everyone is invited to attend this special rally and auction, whether they plan on bidding or not. The point is not just to bid on the final work of art, it’s also about enjoying the process of getting there.
The excitement of the event occurs as artists’ works make the bidding rounds. Some of the pieces manage to attract art fans whose escalating bids drive up the price. At the same time, there might be a piece that calls out to you alone… you never know, and that’s part of the fun!
A Midsummer Night’s Draw | Live Drawing Rally & Silent Auction
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
7pm
7:15 to 8pm • first round of drawing
8:15 to 9pm • second round of drawing
Asbury Hall @ Babeville | 341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo NY
Admission is $5 | Cash bar | DJ Undersound
Participating artists have been invited by the visual arts curator – any drawing rally event illustrates a broad panoply of styles and approaches from artists across Western New York