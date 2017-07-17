Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

A Midsummer Night’s Draw | Live Drawing Rally & Silent Auction

0 Comments

A Midsummer Night’s Draw has become one of the most anticipated art events in Buffalo for a number of reasons, not the least which is to pick up an original work of art for (if all goes well) a decent price. The live drawing rally and silent auction brings together upwards of 40 of this city’s most notable artists, all under one roof. It’s an excellent opportunity to walk away with an original work of art, from one of your favorite local artists.

Since February 2012, 396 drawings have been created by artists within a live, 45-minute time span as part of Hallwalls twice-yearly drawing rally events, A Mid Winter’s Draw and a Mid Summer Night’s Draw.

Artists participating in this year’s event include:

Bruce Adams, Kathie Aspaas, Adrian Bertolone, Bradley Butler, Tricia Butski, Nancy Treherne Craig, Denton Crawford, Shane Durgee, El Yames, Patrick Foran, Fotini Galanes, Bobby Griffiths, Michael Hanna, Cody Hughes, Terri Katz Kasimov, Pat Kewley, Iris Kirkwood, Elizabeth Larrabee, Sarah Liddell, Rosemary Lyons, Pedro Manuel, Candace Masters, Ruby Merritt, MJ Myers, Esther Neisen, Cassandra Ott, Alicia Paolucci, Lin Price, Katherine Sehr, Rachel Shelton, Mizin Shin, Mark Snyder, Allen C. Topolski, Edreys Wajed, Mike West, and Patrick Willett.

Drawings are bid upon following each drawing round in a 30 minute silent auction, with opening bids beginning at $39.

If you’re interested in local art, this event is for you. Everyone is invited to attend this special rally and auction, whether they plan on bidding or not. The point is not just to bid on the final work of art, it’s also about enjoying the process of getting there.

The excitement of the event occurs as artists’ works make the bidding rounds. Some of the pieces manage to attract art fans whose escalating bids drive up the price. At the same time, there might be a piece that calls out to you alone… you never know, and that’s part of the fun!

A Midsummer Night’s Draw | Live Drawing Rally & Silent Auction

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

7pm

7:15 to 8pm • first round of drawing
8:15 to 9pm • second round of drawing

Asbury Hall @ Babeville | 341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo NY

Admission is $5 | Cash bar | DJ Undersound

Participating artists have been invited by the visual arts curator – any drawing rally event illustrates a broad panoply of styles and approaches from artists across Western New York

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments