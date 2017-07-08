This evening marks the Eighth Annual Miami Nights All White Affair, set to be held at Buffalo RiverWorks. The event has managed to attract a solid 1200 hundred guests over the last couple years, mainly due to the hard work of the event’s professional orchestrator. When asked about the formation of the event, upwards of a decade ago, promoter Mr. D. Wilson stated, “When I first created the event we had just finished a run of successful monthly events. I wanted to create a yearly summer event that allowed people to dress up and look good.”
Apparently, an opportunity to “dress up and look good” turned out to be the perfect formula, because this event continues to grow. “It’s a multifaceted event with several DJs, several areas of entertainment, a fashion show, with a cigar friendly lounge on the patio,” Wilson mentioned. “Upon walking up, West Herr Jaguar will have a fleet of all white Jaguars on display…”
It looks like it’s going to get super chill down at the waterfront this evening. It’s time to grab your sharpest whites and head to RiverWorks for some sweet summertime fun, under the light of the moon and stars… Miami style!
8th Annual Miami Nights All-White Affair
The Biggest & Best All-White Party in Western New York & Southern Ontario
Friday July 14, 2017
7:00 pm – 1:00 am
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street
Featuring:
- The West Herr Jaguar Vendor & Small Business Market
- The Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka Fashion Show
- After the Fashion Show music by: WBLK’s DJ Big Rob
- All evening on the Patio music by: DJ Eurowe
- A “Who’s Who” guest list in Western New York
Sponsored by: Ciroc Ultra Premium Liquor // West Herr Jaguar // The Oakk Room // Beaver Liquors // Paint the Town // D.Whit Design & Photography // AKNEWU // Credit Docs Restoration